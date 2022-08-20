Netflix Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Sex Education S4'; Dan Levy Comes On Board As Mr Molloy

Friday, August 19, ended with a piece of good news for all Netflix comedy-drama, Sex Education, fans. The OTT giant recently gave a sneak peek into the much-awaited fourth season of the series and its cast members. While the lead actors Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Mimi Keene are all set to reprise their respective roles, the new season will also see some new stars, including Emmy Award-winning actor Dan Levy.

Taking to their official social media handle, Netflix recently shared a glimpse of Sex Education Season 4. In the clip, Asa Butterfield's Otis and Mimi Keene's Ruby could be seen sitting on a couch. While Butterfield was in his iconic striped t-shirt and jeans, Keene donned a cutout denim jumpsuit. The next clip saw Emma Mackey's Maeve standing beside Schitt's Creek actor-creator Dan Levy, who was seated in what seemed to be an office. Sharing the clip, Netflix penned, "we’ve reached 4th base. welcoming dan levy as mr molloy. someone tell patrick.

While rumours surrounding Emma Mackey's exit from the show were making rounds soon after the premiere of its third season, the new announcement surely put them to rest. Fans could not stop gushing over the glimpse of the fourth season as they expressed their excitement about the same. While a fan wrote, "OH MY GOD ?? MAEVE IS BACK ??" another one penned, "YEESSSS DAVID."

More about Sex Education Season 4

According to a recent report by Variety, Daniel Lecy has been roped in to play the role of a famous author and Maeve's US course tutor Thomas Molloy. The fourth season will see a majority of its cast members return to their respective roles, including Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Mimi Keene, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Connor Swindells, Chinenye Ezeudu, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson and Samantha Spiro.

The new season will see how after Moordale Secondary shuts down, Otis and Eric try to adjust themselves at a new college Cavendish Sixth Form College. While Otis worries about setting up a new clinic, his fellow classmates battle their own struggles. On the other hand, Maeve begins a new chapter of her life in the US. At the prestigious Wallace University, she is being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy.

Image: Instagram/@netflix