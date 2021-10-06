Netflix Launches Official ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise Collection On Its Online Shop

Netflix's South Korean survival series Squid Game has been the talk of the town ever since its release and is on its way to becoming the streaming giant's number one show in the world. In an attempt to capitalize on the growing popularity of the show, Netflix has now launched official merchandise of the show. Squid Game is currently the top most-watched show in almost 90 countries of the world.

The nine-episode series follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who are undergoing financial problems in life and are invited to play a strange survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to fight for huge prize money.

Netflix launches official Squid Game merchandise

As per Variety, Netflix's merch for the series includes T-shirts with the Squid Game's logo and key images from the series, a shirt that lets you pick a player number of your choice and a customizable hoodie that lets you pick a square, triangle or circle shape which represents the three different guard ranks, along with show logo in English or Korean. The Netflix shop site opens with the dialogue "Accept the invitation at your own risk," about the new apparel. It further reads, "If you’re like us and love ‘Squid Game,’ you’ve come to the right place and the stakes aren’t as high."

Meanwhile, the director of the superhit series Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that it took him a decade to pitch the script of the show as he was waiting for an appropriate time for audiences to start accepting more violent stories. He said, "Making the story into the series was still an adventure, just as it was about a decade ago. I knew that it would be all or nothing; either a masterpiece or a quirky flop. The idea behind this work was very experimental. So, I would keep on asking myself if audiences will find it convincing that the characters are risking their lives to play children’s games."

He added, "After about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed. The series’ games that participants go crazy over align with people’s desires to hit the jackpot with things like cryptocurrency, real estate and stocks. So many people have been able to empathize with the story."

