Netflix Launches 'Stranger Things 3' And 'Stranger Things: 1984' Mobile Game On Android

As Stranger Things became a massive hit among the audience in no time, Netflix has managed to escalate the curiosity of the fans by dropping in a thrilling announcement regarding the series. The streamer recently launched two games on the platform inside its Andriod app for its members in Poland.
Netflix team recently took to their Twitter handle and made a delightful piece of announcement about the launch of the new game on their Android App. They further mentioned that the two games will be based on Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, two of the popular web series streaming on Netflix. It was further stated that it was quite early and they have a lot of work to do in the upcoming months and added that it was just the first step.
In another tweet followed by the first one, the Netflix team mentioned that there will be no ads and in-app purchases in the games. It was also mentioned that the games will be included in the members’ Netflix membership. They even teased the fans by urging them to stay tuned for further updates as they explore what gaming would look like on Netflix.
According to the reports by Techcrunch, Netflix will begin testing the two mobile games for the members in Poland and the subscribers will be able to try a hand at the games at the launch. The two games, Stranger Things 3 & Stranger Things 1984 were previously available on Google Play and Apple Store and could get a release on other platforms such as desktop and consoles as well. The games will be accessible the Netflix subscribers and they will be redirected from a tab to the Google Play store to install the game on their mobile phones. The users will have to put in their Netflix login credentials to play the game, however, the ones who have already downloaded the game from Google Play will not be affected. It will be 8-bit style video games taking players on a journey through the Upside Down world of Hawkins and Indiana.
