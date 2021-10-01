Last Updated:

Netflix October 2021 New Releases: 'Little Things 4', 'Seinfeld' To 'Titanic'; Full List

Netflix unveiled its new releases for the month of October. The list features 'Little Things 4', 'Seinfeld' and 'Titanic'. Here's the full list.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Netflix, little things 4

Image: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial


One of the reasons for the popularity of Over-the-Top platforms has been them continuously adding new content. Right from putting up released films on their platforms, greenlighting a new venture or backing the new season of a series, the companies have been strategising and investing heavily to add more subscribers and keep the existing ones entertained.

Some of the platforms add multiple movies and shows in a month, one of them being Netflix, which usually comes with the list of content being added every month. As October kicked off, many netizens would be curious to find out out what's new in store on Netflix. 

New releases on Netflix in October 

Netflix has unveiled the list of the bunch of new content that is coming on its platform. Some of the classics of all time find a mention in this list.  

READ | Did you know Netflix's binged series 'Squid Game' has an Indian connection? Read

This includes Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet-starrer Titanic and Russell Crowe's Gladiator. Some of the other popular films coming on Netflix include Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Right from a horror film like Insidious: Chapter 2 to animated ventures like Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, there seem to be various ventures for all age groups.

READ | Is Netflix's latest miniseries 'Maid' a true story? Here's all you need to know

As far as the series is concerned, one of the highlights is much-loved Seinfeld, with all nine seasons dropping on October 1. Not much seems to be there for India viewers, except the fourth season of Mithila Palkar-Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things. Another good news for India is that according to reports, all seasons of The Office is also arriving for Indian subscribers on October 23.

READ | 'Seinfeld': Netflix drops all 9 seasons; here's list of best episodes to watch

Here's the full list of new content on Netflix:

Movies/Shows releasing on October 1

Titanic
Gladiator
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Paik's Spirit
The Devil Inside
As Good as It Gets
Scaredy Cats
Double Team
Tommy Boy
Swallow
The DUFF
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
Forever Rich
Eagle Eye
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Endless Love
Ghost
Diana: The Musical
The Guilty
Unthinkable
Step Brothers
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
A Knight's Tale
Léon: The Professional
Maid
Waterworld
Till Death
Malcolm X
The Ugly Truth
Observe and Report
An Inconvenient Truth
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Zodiac
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Movies/Shows releasing on October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer 

Movies/Shows releasing on October 4

On My Block: Season 4

Movies/Shows releasing on October 5

Escape the Undertaker (2021)

Movies/Shows releasing on October 6

Bad Sport 
Baking Impossible 
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas 
Love is Blind: Brazil 
There's Someone Inside Your House 

Movies/Shows releasing on October 7

The Billion Dollar Code: Season 1
The Ingenuity of the Househusband: Season 1 
The Way of the Househusband Part II 

Movies/Shows releasing on October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family)
Family Business: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
Grudge/Kin (Netflix Film)
​​LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Film)
Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix Family)
Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)

Movies/Shows releasing on October 9

Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2

Movies/Shows releasing on October 11

Going in Style
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
The King's Affection
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Movies/Shows releasing on October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People

Movies/Shows releasing on October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Love Is Blind: Brazil
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie

Movies/Shows releasing on October 15

CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma's World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3

Movies/Shows releasing on October 16

Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul

Movies/Shows releasing on October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

Movies/Shows releasing on October 20

Found
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)
Night Teeth
Stuck Together

Movies/Shows releasing on October 20

Flip a Coin
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can't Communicate
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop

Movies/Shows releasing on October 22

Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties

Movies/Shows releasing on October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Movies/Shows releasing on October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Movies/Shows releasing on October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped

Movies/Shows releasing on October 27

Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8

Movies/Shows releasing on October 28

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
The Motive

Movies/Shows releasing on October 29

Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Roaring Twenties
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes
 

READ | Rege-Jean Page bags Netflix's new heist film, teams up with The Russo Brothers yet again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Netflix, little things, the office
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com