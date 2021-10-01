Netflix October 2021 New Releases: 'Little Things 4', 'Seinfeld' To 'Titanic'; Full List

One of the reasons for the popularity of Over-the-Top platforms has been them continuously adding new content. Right from putting up released films on their platforms, greenlighting a new venture or backing the new season of a series, the companies have been strategising and investing heavily to add more subscribers and keep the existing ones entertained.

Some of the platforms add multiple movies and shows in a month, one of them being Netflix, which usually comes with the list of content being added every month. As October kicked off, many netizens would be curious to find out out what's new in store on Netflix.

New releases on Netflix in October

Netflix has unveiled the list of the bunch of new content that is coming on its platform. Some of the classics of all time find a mention in this list.

This includes Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet-starrer Titanic and Russell Crowe's Gladiator. Some of the other popular films coming on Netflix include Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Right from a horror film like Insidious: Chapter 2 to animated ventures like Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, there seem to be various ventures for all age groups.

As far as the series is concerned, one of the highlights is much-loved Seinfeld, with all nine seasons dropping on October 1. Not much seems to be there for India viewers, except the fourth season of Mithila Palkar-Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things. Another good news for India is that according to reports, all seasons of The Office is also arriving for Indian subscribers on October 23.

Here's the full list of new content on Netflix:

Movies/Shows releasing on October 1

Titanic

Gladiator

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Paik's Spirit

The Devil Inside

As Good as It Gets

Scaredy Cats

Double Team

Tommy Boy

Swallow

The DUFF

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Forever Rich

Eagle Eye

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Endless Love

Ghost

Diana: The Musical

The Guilty

Unthinkable

Step Brothers

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

A Knight's Tale

Léon: The Professional

Maid

Waterworld

Till Death

Malcolm X

The Ugly Truth

Observe and Report

An Inconvenient Truth

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Zodiac

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Movies/Shows releasing on October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

Movies/Shows releasing on October 4

On My Block: Season 4

Movies/Shows releasing on October 5

Escape the Undertaker (2021)

Movies/Shows releasing on October 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas

Love is Blind: Brazil

There's Someone Inside Your House

Movies/Shows releasing on October 7

The Billion Dollar Code: Season 1

The Ingenuity of the Househusband: Season 1

The Way of the Househusband Part II

Movies/Shows releasing on October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family)

Family Business: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Grudge/Kin (Netflix Film)

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Film)

Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix Family)

Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)

Movies/Shows releasing on October 9

Blue Period

Insidious: Chapter 2

Movies/Shows releasing on October 11

Going in Style

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

The King's Affection

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Movies/Shows releasing on October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Movies/Shows releasing on October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Movies/Shows releasing on October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma's World

Little Things: Season 4

My Name

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You: Season 3

Movies/Shows releasing on October 16

Misfit: The Series

Victoria & Abdul

Movies/Shows releasing on October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

Movies/Shows releasing on October 20

Found

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3

Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

Flip a Coin

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders

Komi Can't Communicate

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & goop

Movies/Shows releasing on October 22

Adventure Beast

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue: The Series

Roaring Twenties

Movies/Shows releasing on October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Movies/Shows releasing on October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Movies/Shows releasing on October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped

Movies/Shows releasing on October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Sintonia: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 8

Movies/Shows releasing on October 28

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3

The Motive

Movies/Shows releasing on October 29

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black & White

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac: Season 2

Roaring Twenties

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes

