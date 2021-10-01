Netflix October 2021 New Releases: 'Little Things 4', 'Seinfeld' To 'Titanic'; Full List

Quick links:
One of the reasons for the popularity of Over-the-Top platforms has been them continuously adding new content. Right from putting up released films on their platforms, greenlighting a new venture or backing the new season of a series, the companies have been strategising and investing heavily to add more subscribers and keep the existing ones entertained.
Some of the platforms add multiple movies and shows in a month, one of them being Netflix, which usually comes with the list of content being added every month. As October kicked off, many netizens would be curious to find out out what's new in store on Netflix.
Netflix has unveiled the list of the bunch of new content that is coming on its platform. Some of the classics of all time find a mention in this list.
This includes Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet-starrer Titanic and Russell Crowe's Gladiator. Some of the other popular films coming on Netflix include Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Right from a horror film like Insidious: Chapter 2 to animated ventures like Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, there seem to be various ventures for all age groups.
As far as the series is concerned, one of the highlights is much-loved Seinfeld, with all nine seasons dropping on October 1. Not much seems to be there for India viewers, except the fourth season of Mithila Palkar-Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things. Another good news for India is that according to reports, all seasons of The Office is also arriving for Indian subscribers on October 23.
Here's the full list of new content on Netflix:
Titanic
Gladiator
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Paik's Spirit
The Devil Inside
As Good as It Gets
Scaredy Cats
Double Team
Tommy Boy
Swallow
The DUFF
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
Forever Rich
Eagle Eye
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Endless Love
Ghost
Diana: The Musical
The Guilty
Unthinkable
Step Brothers
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li's Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
A Knight's Tale
Léon: The Professional
Maid
Waterworld
Till Death
Malcolm X
The Ugly Truth
Observe and Report
An Inconvenient Truth
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Zodiac
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
On My Block: Season 4
Escape the Undertaker (2021)
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas
Love is Blind: Brazil
There's Someone Inside Your House
The Billion Dollar Code: Season 1
The Ingenuity of the Househusband: Season 1
The Way of the Househusband Part II
A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family)
Family Business: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
Grudge/Kin (Netflix Film)
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Film)
Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix Family)
Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)
Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2
Going in Style
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
The King's Affection
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Love Is Blind: Brazil
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma's World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Found
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Flip a Coin
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can't Communicate
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped
Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
The Motive
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Roaring Twenties
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes
