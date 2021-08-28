Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Renewed For Another Season Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

Netflix's Cobra Kai is one of the critically acclaimed shows on the OTT giant. The show narrates the story of the Karate Kid franchise that aired decades ago. While the show is set to release its fourth season, Netflix already renewed it for a fifth one. Read further for all the details about Kobra Kai Season Four.

Cobra Kai renewed for a new season

Cobra Kai is one of the most popular shows on Netflix starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. It scored four Emmy nominations in July 2021, including Outstanding Sound Editing for Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Stunt Performance. The show was recently renewed for a fifth season while its fourth season is yet to come. The show's official social media handle confirmed the news of its season five. The Instagram post read, "The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season."

Details about Cobra Kai Season Four

Cobra Kai is the sequel series of the Karate Kid movie. It marks the events that take place three decades after Karate Kid. The show's third season ended with Daniel and Johnny putting aside their years-long rivalry to defeat John Kreese. The upcoming fourth season of the show would see a duo of villains against Daniel and Johnny. Terry Silver and John Kreese will reportedly team up against the antagonists. The official Instagram handle of the show teased the return of Terry Silver in May 2021. The post read, " Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV."

Cobra Kai Season 4 premiere date

Earlier this month, the creators of the show released a promo of the fourth season of Cobra Kai. The promo saw a glimpse of Daniel and Johnny's fight from the Karate Kid film. It then announced that the fourth season is the battle for the "Soul of the Valley." The post read, "It’s not just a tournament. It’s the battle for the soul of the Valley. Cobra Kai Season 4, coming this December to Netflix." Cobra Kai Season 4 premiere date is still under wraps, but the show's trailer confirmed it will arrive in December on Netflix.

IMAGE: COBRA KAI'S INSTAGRAM