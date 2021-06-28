Netflix's Sex/Life Co-stars Sarah Shahi And Adam Demos Dish On Their Real-life Romance

It is not uncommon for love to blossom between co-stars even after meeting for the first time on the set of their shows. Sex/Life cast members Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are no strangers to this notion as they found real love in one another after spending time on the sets of their new show. Read further to know what Sarah Shahi dished out about their new romance.

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos dating in real life

The 41-year-old actress dished out her newly found romance with People magazine and could not stop gushing about her boyfriend. Talking about her first impression of the 35-year-old actor, Sarah revealed that she was 'blown away' with him after meeting him at the makeup trailer park. The duo clicked instantly after sharing interests in various things such as music, and drinks.

Excited by him as a person, Sarah admitted that she wanted to know more about him. The Sex/Life actress also revealed that working with Adam as a co-star was a 'privilege' as one is only as good as their scene partner. She praised the actor's work and stated that he was 'amazing' in the show.

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos flaunt their relationship on social media

The couple did not appear discreet as they openly flaunted their romance on the internet with doting captions for each other. Recently, she uploaded a series of selfies with her beau and wrote a heartfelt romantic note for him. In another post, the actress called Adam her 'forever'. The actor is not far behind as he also expressed his love for Sarah on his Instagram.

Sex/Life episodes and cast

The premise of the show revolves around the life of Billie Connelly, played by Sarah Shahi, and her complicated love equation with her husband Cooper Connelly, played by Mike Vogel, and ex Brad Simon, portrayed by Adam Demos. The plot takes a wild turn after Billie is caught having sexual feelings and desire for Adam and starts fantasizing about their past relationship. The series premiered on the 25th of June on Netflix.

IMAGE- SARAH SHAHI & ADAM DEMOS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.