Netflix's 'Squid Game' Ranks On OTT, Lee Jung Jae Says 'didn't Expect To Get This Popular'

Korean drama Squid Game has taken the giant streaming platform Netflix by storm. The series that is receiving rave reviews and terrific responses on the OTT platform has transcended cultures and language barriers to reach No. 1 in 90 countries in 10 days, from Qatar and Oman to Ecuador and Bolivia. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the drama series has reportedly entered the U.S. Top 10 list on September 19 at No. 8. It climbed to No. 2 the next day and hit No. 1 on September 21 being the first Korean original series ever to do so. The originally premiered on September 17 on Netflix.

The series’ increasing popularity has surpassed Netflix's global hits such as Bridgerton, Shadow and Bone, Ginny and Georgia, and Who Killed Sara? The series narrates the story of people who participate in a mysterious survival game that offers them a cash prize of 45.6 billion. The contestants begin to risk their lives in order to become the winner and grab the whopping prize money. Actor Lee Jung Jae essays the role of Seong Gi Hun, who decides to enter the survival game after facing some difficult situations.

Actor Lee Jung Jae shares his happiness of receiving love for Squid Game

While interacting with Allkpop media, the actor shared his happiness of seeing the film ranking on no 1 spot for six days on Netflix. Talking about the immense popularity, Lee Jung Jae said that he never expected the series to get this popular all over the world. He became a part of it hoping that it would do well in Korea. However, he further shared that he believed that the producer or the director might have this global popularity in their minds, as they decided to release it through Netflix.

After receiving so much love from the people, he said that things at first did not seem real to him as he was perplexed after seeing such a huge wave of responses. AT last, he concluded and said that a lot of his friends who reside overseas continue to reach out to him to congratulate Lee Jung for the great success.

IMAGE: Instagram/@JunJaeLee: