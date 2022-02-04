Netflix's 'That '90s Show' Reveals Its Complete Cast Of 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

Netflix had earlier announced that they were creating a spin-off of the popular sitcom That '70s Show, titled That '90s Show. It was also announced that the original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty and will also be executive producers. The makers have now shared the actors that will be the young cast members on That '90s Show.

Meet the cast of 'That '90s Show'

Hollywood Reporter shared the list of actors that will be playing the role of the young cast in the show. The spin-off series will be set in 1995 and will introduce Leia Forman, the daughter of the original show’s Eric and Donna, visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and Red.

Here are the young cast members of That '90s Show-

Callie Haverda will be playing the role of Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti who were played by Christopher Grace and Laura Prepon.

Ashley Aufderheide will be playing the role of Gwen, who has been described as the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids.

Mace Coronel will play the role of Jay, a flirty and charming guy who likes to film everything with his camera. He is also the best friend of Nate and often spends time with him.

Maxwell Acee Donovan will play the role of Nate, the older brother of Gwen and Jay's best friend. He has been described as the polar opposite of his younger sister.

Reyn Doi will play the role of Ozzie, a sarcastic and insightful youth. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Sam Morelos will play Nikki, a smart driven young girl who can easily become a doctor or a lawyer. She is the girlfriend of Nate.

More about That '90s Show

That '90s Show will have 10-episode project Gregg Mettler along with original creators Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Lindsey Turner will be the showrunners. No other original cast members have contracted to appear on the show, though some are expected to make guest appearances. That '70s Show featured Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama and the show was on air for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.

