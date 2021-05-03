Netflix's 'The Last Kingdom' To End After Its Upcoming Fifth Season; Read Details

The historical drama, The Last Kingdom is now set to wrap up after its upcoming fifth season releases on the platform. Actor Alexander Dreymon who plays Uhtred on the Netflix Original recently opened up about playing the role and also revealed that he will be taking the director’s seat for a while in the next season. Find out more details about the fifth and final season of The Last Kingdom.

The Last Kingdom on Netflix to end after its fifth season

The historical drama, which is currently being filmed in Hungary, Budapest for its fifth season will be coming to an end after having a six-year-long run. The upcoming season will have 10 episodes that will follow the adventures of the Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon born warrior who was raised as a Dane in ninth and tenth-century England. The show is bankrolled by Carnival Films, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, distributing it.

The show is an adaptation of the ninth and tenth books from the best-selling novel series The Saxon Stories, which are authored by Bernard Cornwell. Talking about portraying the character, according to PTI, Alexander Dreymon said, “Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey. And I'm truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct. In doing so, I came to fully appreciate the spectacular talent and skill of our cast and crew even more. I can't wait to share it with our fans, without whom none of this would be possible”. The actor will also be at the helm of one of the episodes, in the final season.

The show also has Andy Hay, Paul Wilmshurst, Anthony Philipson and Jon East on board as directors. The Last Kingdom has Martha Hillier as the scribe, with Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant as executive producers. The fourth season of the show also featured Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Eliza Butterworth, Arnas FedaraviÄius, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Eva Birthistle, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, Finn Elliot, Ruby Hartley and James Northcote, playing pivotal roles. Patrick Robinson, Sonya Cassidy and Harry Gilby have also been roped in to play pivotal roles.

Promo Image Courtesy: The Last Kingdom's Instagram