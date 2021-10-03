Netizens Call 'Squid Game' A 'high End Version' Of Bollywood Movie 'Luck'; See Reactions

The latest South Korean drama Squid Game has taken the online streaming giant Netflix by storm. The K-drama that is receiving rave reviews and terrific responses on the streamer has transcended cultures and language barriers to reach No. 1 in 90 countries in 10 days, from Qatar and Oman to Ecuador and Bolivia. The K-drama's increasing popularity has already surpassed Netflix's global hits such as Bridgerton, Shadow and Bone, Ginny and Georgia, and Who Killed Sara?

Squid Game narrates the story of people who participate in a mysterious survival game that offers them a cash prize of 45.6 billion won. The contestants begin to risk their lives in order to become the winner and grab the whopping prize money. Actor Lee Jung Jae essays the role of Seong Gi-Hun, who decides to enter the survival game after facing some difficult situations. As soon as the series premiered on Netflix, netizens noticed several uncanny similarities it had with the Bollywood film named Luck. They have taken to Twitter and put forth claims that the Bollywood had tacked the theme first in the year 2009. Take a look.

Fans talk about Squid Game's uncanny similarities with Bollywood movie Luck

Netizens took to their Twitter handles and have pointed out the series' similar plot as that of Luck movie. Both the plots revolve around people who desperately need money and compete with each other to play deadly games. A fan tweeted, "Bollywood did squid game first yall." Another one wrote, "I think I downloaded wrong Squid Game."

Bollywood did squid game first yall pic.twitter.com/EFjgKuQjbn — adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 1, 2021

I think I downloaded wrong Squid Game. pic.twitter.com/ZccIxnkE9z — Mucifer Lorningstar (@Farzaynn) September 30, 2021

Several netizens highlighted that the only differences between the two projects are that Squid Game is better written and has a better budget than the Bollywood movie. A Twitter user wrote, "Me after watching #SquidGame : Yeh to Luck movie ka high end version nikla." Another one chipped in, "People saying squid game is a really unique show haven't watched Luck." A netizen added, "#SquidGame , a mafia leader, gives a bunch of people an opportunity to turn their luck around and earn a hefty amount. They are required to deadly play games while people bet on game #SquidGame Sounds similar? Its #Bollywood movie #luck released in 2009."

People saying squid game is a really unique show haven't watched Luck — Rishit (@x2Rish) September 30, 2021

Me after watching #SquidGame : Yeh to Luck movie ka high end version nikla. pic.twitter.com/gbuGWkBvFM — BrokenButBeautiful3 (@EDHA_INFINITE) October 1, 2021

#SquidGame , a mafia leader, gives a bunch of people an opportunity to turn their luck around and earn a hefty amount. They are required to deadly play games while people bet on game #SquidGame Sounds similar? Its #Bollywood movie #luck released in 2009 — Tanya sharma (@TanyaSharma_94) September 30, 2021

