'Never Have I Ever': Maitrayi Ramakrishnan Tries To Guess Indian Slangs With Her Co-stars

The popular teen drama on Netflix Never Have I Ever is creating a stir on the Internet with the release of its second season. While the lead character Devi Vishwakumar tries to figure out her fickle feelings, the only constant thing in her life remains two of her best friends, Fabiola Torres and Eleanor Wong. However, the reel life scenario is not far from reality as the actors playing them have amazing off-screen chemistry together as well.

'Never Have I Ever' cast try to guess Indian slangs

Featuring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role, actors Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young play the role of her best friends in the teen drama. While the series depicts the life of an Indian-American teenage girl and heavily references Indian cultures throughout the show, the three best friends in reel life put their knowledge of Indian slang to test in Netflix India's new video. The video featured Maitreyi Ramakrishnan along with Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

Starting the video with their introduction, the actors got ready to take the challenge. The video included some of the most frequently used slang by netizens like 'mother promise' and 'out of station'. While guessing the meaning behind the slang 'tubelight', the trio laughed out aloud after finding out it meant 'slow to get jokes'. Maitreyi declared her squad the 'three tubelights'. However, the trio impressively guessed most of the slangs right and provided hilarious reasoning behind their answers.

More on Netflix's Never Have I Ever Season 2

Produced by renowned Actor Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever took the internet by storm after dropping its second season on Netflix. Applauded for a realistic representation of Indian culture in the series, the show also received a positive response for its storyline. Featuring talented actors like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet and Poorna Jagannathan, the second season revolved around Devi's dilemma in her love life.

While the first season impressed the audience with its story and cast, the second season put the fans in conflict over Devi's decision. Many were left disappointed over the ending of the second season. However, some are already anticipating a third season of the show.

IMAGE- MAITREYI RAMAKRISHAN'S INSTAGRAM

