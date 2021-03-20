New Captain America In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Greeted With Memes

Quick links:
The first episode for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally aired and fans have begun praising the series. However, they do seem to have some mixed reactions to the new Captain America. The shield-wielding superhero in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did not seem to impress fans and they had certain opinions about the new Captain America. They took to Twitter and social media to express their disagreement with the new Captain America. A number of memes and comments were passed on for the new Captain.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had some amazing sequences throughout the first episode of the series. However, as per spoilers, moving forward, a new captain was introduced when Sam felt like he cannot carry the mantle forward with him. The show highlighted Sam’s doubts for a man of colour wearing the mantle of Captain America. He focused on it before eventually letting go of the shield Captain America gave him.
Y’all can’t tell me the new “Captain America” doesn’t look like him-#FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/F6e9Otg9HQMarch 19, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldierMarch 19, 2021
Can’t explain it but the ‘new captain America’ looks racist #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/rFbfr2UAGZMarch 19, 2021
At the end of Endgame, Steve Rogers greets his friends from a distance. The over 100-year-old man speaks to Sam and passes on the mantle of Captain America to him. As a symbolic gesture, he also hands him the shield. However, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam doesn’t seem fully convinced that he is capable of wielding the shield. Sam feels like he knows how the world views him and therefore he feels like he won’t be accepted in such a society as a man of colour welding the Captain America badge. Therefore a new character is introduced who is touted to be the next Captain America.
If this Captain America wannabe doesn’t give Sam his shield back I stg #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hhWPoKeJYw— Justin Tuell (@JustinTuell8) March 19, 2021
Yall think Darcy likes the new captain america? #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/pYKJjJQ1b9— PapaKoalaâœ¨ (@PapaKoalaYT) March 19, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— Wing man and Cold man (@brokendarksaber) March 19, 2021
Everyone to the new Captain America rn: pic.twitter.com/bAEQd9KOCY
The dead avengers watching from above when the new Captain America was revealed #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/i5u3t51NCD— David Campos (@David_C1215) March 19, 2021
Following this, Jon Walker, a new character, is introduced who takes up the mantle. Wyatt Russell is the actor playing the role of this character. Fans, however, were not impressed and the hashtag not my Captain began trending all over Twitter. Fans began posting jokes and memes about the new soldier and thus expressed their distaste for the new character that was introduced. As the show progresses, one would eventually understand how the new Captian America would affect the fate or fortune of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The six-episode series will eventually also decide who really is capable of wielding the shield.
Captain America #NOTMYCAP pic.twitter.com/3vpZzZNaKe— BluRayð”¸ngel (@BluRayAngel) March 19, 2021
