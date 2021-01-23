Not 'Special Ops' 2, but '1.5' as Kay Kay-Neeraj Pandey give sneak-peek of sequel's plot

The year 2020 witnessed the release of numerous web series as the entertainment industry battled the COVID-19 challenge. One among them to receive rave reviews was Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops. The Kay Kay Menon-starrer espionage thriller is now coming up with a sequel which has interestingly been titled ‘Special Ops 1.5’ instead of 2.

Special Ops 1.5

Neeraj Pandey took to Twitter to share the brand new poster of the sequel of the web series. Special Ops had traced the journey of Himmat Singh of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) as they attempted to nab the mastermind of the terrorist attacks.

Special Ops 1.5 seems to be about the protagonists’ journey before taking up the challenging position of dealing with the mission. The poster in black-and-white features a younger-looking Himmat Singh.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story director Neeraj Pandey wrote that they were going ‘back in time’ to witness the incident that ‘shaped the Man.’ It has also been termed as the ‘Himmat Story.’

He also wrote, "The incident in Himmat Singh's life that made Himmat Singh."

The ‘Man’ Kay Kay Menon wrote while unveiling the poster, “We are bringing a story of Himmat Singh’s life.’ Though no release date has been mentioned, the makers wrote that the show was ‘coming soon.’

Celebrities like Sandhya Mridul extended their good wishes for the series and netizens too were excited.

Special Ops

Special Ops also stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Sajjad Delafrooz, Muzamil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, among others. The show had premiered on March 17, 2020. All eight episodes of the series had been released simultaneously.

The show had been conceptualised in 2010 and put on the backburner. However, it was revived in 2019 and filming took place in various parts of the world.

Neeraj is one of the writers, along with Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida and directed some of the episodes, while the rest were helmed by Shivam Nair.

The series has received multiple awards in the awards shows for OTT platforms this year. The sequel had been announced in April 2020 itself.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.