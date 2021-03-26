One Piece 1010 Spoilers And Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About This Chapter

One Piece has recently crossed a historic landmark by completing 1000 manga chapters. This landmark is very significant in the world of anime and manga. One Piece is one of the most popular manga all over the world. The latest episode One Piece 1010 is scheduled to release very soon. Read ahead to when the latest chapter is going to release and if there are any One Piece 1010 spoilers.

One Piece 1010 release date

According to a report by Shonen Jump, One Piece 1010 is all set to release on April 11, 2021. It is expected that the chapter will be launched at midnight according to Japan Standard Time. The English translation of the show will be available in the following schedule.

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, April 11

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, April 11

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, April 11

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, April 11

One Piece 1010 Spoilers

As of now, no One Piece 1010 leaks are out yet since the raw scans of the manga haven't been launched yet. However, there have been a few discussions on Reddit and anime forums about what is going to happen in the next episode. Let's have a quick recap of previous chapters to get finally ready for the new chapters

Dr. Vegappunk finally creates a man-made Akuma no Mi(Devil Fruit).

Momonosuke got transformed into a fire breathing dragon

Luff reveals an interesting fact about Momonosuke that he can transform at his own will

About One Piece

One Piece is one of the most popular and longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running successfully since the year of 1999 without any breaks. The story revolves around a pirate called Monkey D Luffy who goes on to search for a great treasure with a crew. Along the way, he encounters, countless obstacles and villains. One Piece 1009 can be read online from legitimate sources such as Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus. Stay tuned for further updates about the future chapters of One Piece.

