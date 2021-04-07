One Piece 1010 Spoilers: Zoro Possesses A Haoshoku Or A Conqueror's Haki

One Piece is a Japanese manga series written by Eiichiro Oda. It recently completed 1000 episodes creating history in Manga chapters. It is one of the most popular Anime series. Here is a One Piece 1010 spoiler where Zoro is about to get attacked.

One Piece 1010 spoilers: The King of the Beasts attacks Zoro

The episode is titled Haoshoku and will release on April 11. According to One Piece chapter 1010 spoilers on Reddit, the episode will be a continuation of the fight between the Supernova and the Yonkos which will take place on top of the Skull Dome. Zoro has a Haoshuku or Conqueror's Haki. The Roronoa also joins the ranks of the powerful pirates. This includes a few names like Gol D. Roger, Kozuki Oden, Shanks, Luffy, Charlotte Katakuri, Kaidou, Silvers Rayleigh, Whitebeard, Kidd and Portgas D. Ace.

According to the One Piece 1010 prediction, the episode begins with the fall of big mom. The Supernova moves quickly after Kaidou tries to free Prometheus. They do this to save Charlotte Linlin. However, Kaidou attacks Zoro and sets Prometheus free. Pandora, the Sun homie saves Big Mom and asks her a question. Zoro takes a decision and informs the law that he is going to attack Kaidou with all his efforts.

Roronoa says that if the entire plan doesn't go well, the Law should take of the entire battle. Kaidou and Zor have a conversation about the fight. Soon after that the Straw Hats' swordsman uses his Asura attack and tries to hit the Yonko. Zoro's attack reveals that he has some skills like his dynasty. Kaidou seems shook with his skills and asks his swordsmen to confirm the same. He then starts feeling that the battle is going to leave him with a scar. The Swordman's attack leads to the fall of the Yonko.

About One Piece

The manga series has been airing successfully since 1999 without any breaks. The plot of the series revolves around a pirate called Monkey D Luffy who sets on a journey to find a great treasure with a crew. On his way, he encounters, countless hurdles and villains. One Piece can be read online from sources such as Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus.

