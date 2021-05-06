'One Piece 1012' Spoilers: Fans Could Witness A Sanji-Zoro Vs Queen-King Fight

One Piece is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. One Piece is also one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. One Piece 1012 is yet another explosive manga instalment in the hit franchise. As per International Business Time, the upcoming chapter will detail what happens after Big Mom lands a deadly punch on Page One. It is also said to showcase Sanji and Zoro's reunion and share some updates on the members of Akazaya Nine. Get One Piece 1012 spoilers.

One Piece 1012 spoilers

As per IBT, the chapter opens with the Red Scabbards walking with Kiku and telling the group that he would take care of the traitor, Kanjurou. His brother Izou is concerned about Kiku's verdict because of what Kaidou had done to his arm. Meanwhile, Nekomamushi meets Shishilian and discovers that Pedro has passed away and that his murderers are on the island. The minks decide to go after Pedro's killers, obviously suggesting an impending Nekomamushi-Perospero fight. Momonosuke, on the other hand, says that he overhears a couple of voices on the roof of the Skull Dome. The voices belong to Luffy and Kaidou. Izou and Kawamatsu go along with Sanji as the Straw Hats' cook take the injured Zoro with him.

The latest One Piece 1012 spoilers give fans updates on Nami, Tama, Usopp, Big Mom and Ulti. Presumably, Page One has fallen and the angry sister wants to take revenge for his death. Ulti attacks Big Mom, even headbutting the Yonko, but has no significant effect whatsoever. Ulti hits Tama, triggering Big Mom's rage, but it's not the Yonko that strikes the Tobi Roppo but the Cat Burglar Nami. Usopp encourages Nami to run but Nami says, "No. I can't take it anymore. Someone who hits a child, I'm going to finish her right here." One Piece 1012 spoilers will prepare fans for a possible Sanji-Zoro vs Queen-King fight. However, Zoro is badly injured and given his current condition in the manga, he could soon die in another battle if he does not heal completely before heading towards another fight. Ulti is in grave danger and Nami's actions could earn Big Mom's goodwill, acknowledging Yonko's affinity with Tama.

One Piece 1012 is titled Vortex and is reportedly scheduled to release on May 9.

IMAGE: ONE PIECE'S INSTAGRAM

