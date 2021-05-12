'One Piece' Chapter 1013 Spoilers: Big Mom Knocks Out Ulti While Zeus Saves Nami?

One Piece is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his crew of pirates, named the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

The manga has released 1012 chapters so far, and is one of the longest-running of all time. As of February 2021, the manga had over 480 million copies in circulation in 43 countries worldwide, making it the best-selling manga series in history. The anime series based on manga is also one of the most popular and longest-running anime's of all time. Read on here to find out some One Piece' Chapter 1013 Spoilers.

One Piece' Chapter 1013 Spoilers

'One Piece' 1013 Spoilers were recently made available and they prove how Eiichiro Oda always manages to keep readers on their toes. The manga storyline picks up with Nami who was fighting Ulti. Ulti hits Tama while battling with Big Mom, making Nami furious at the end of the previous chapter.

Chapter 1013 of the One Piece manga series is titled Anarchy in The Big Mom. Nami fights Ulti, unleashing "Tornado Tempo", however Ulti escapes it and plans to defeat Nami. However, Big Mom finally unleashes her fury and uses a combo attack from Napoleon, Prometheus, and Hera to attack Ulti, who is eventually knocked out.

Big Mama apparently tells Zeus, "I don't need you anymore, Zeus. Hera, you can eat it". Zeus then begs Big Mom, however, she pays no attention to his pleas. He eventually sacrifices himself to save Nami and Usopp from Big Mom's attack, not long after he tried to apologize to Nami.

Meanwhile, the story then shifts to Kaidou and Luffy. Kaidou can be seen telling Luffy how he should've killed him long ago. He says, "The result was obvious ... I got excited like I hadn't been in a while, but I made a mistake. I should have slit your throat and declared my victory. That way, no one would have believed that you could win". The 'One Piece' 1013 Spoilers show the chapter ending with Luffy getting knocked out and falling into the sea.

One Piece' Chapter 1013 release date

One Piece chapter 1013 date will officially release on Sunday, 16 May 2020. Fans are also advised that the spoilers mentioned above might be unreliable according to several reports. Series creator Eiichiro Oda has taken fan theories in the past and twisted them just days before release, as the story-teller enjoys dodging fan predictions.

Happy birthday to the future King of the Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy! 👑 🏴‍☠️



What is your favorite Luffy moment? pic.twitter.com/I2Ew2pP6TX — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) May 5, 2021

Image - One Piece Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.