'One Piece' Chapter 1044: Release Date, Time, Promo, Spoilers And Other Details

As the Wano arc in One Piece continues to showcase the fierce battle between Monkey D Luffy and Yonkou Kaido, one of the strongest emperors of the sea, fans of the manga have become desperate to find out what will happen next.

The premiere date of One Piece Chapter 1044 is just around the corner. Currently, the intensified battle of the Onigashima Raid is reaching its conclusion as Luffy and Kaido's battle is approaching its end. Seemingly, there's only a slight chance for the Straw Hats to emerge victoriously. Here's everything that you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1044.

One Piece Chapter 1044 release date and time

While the official preview of One Piece Chapter 1044 has teased a glimpse of hope for Monkey D Luffy, what will happen next is difficult to predict. As for the manga, the expected release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1044 remains unchanged after the episodes of the show were delayed. One Piece Chapter 1044 will be out on Sunday, March 27 at 11 am EST.

One Piece Chapter 1044 Spoiler and Preview

While Luffy has been crumbling down under Kaido's Blast Breath and Bagua attacks, the Mugiwara Boy will rise again for the fourth time to take down one of the Yonkous of the sea. He has unleashed a whole new version in his combat style, however, the strength of this new power is still unknown. Now as per @tdeelab on Twitter, the promo for One Piece Chapter 1044 teases, "A strange phenomenon which will change the times is about to occur on Onigashima...!?"

The strange phenomenon of Luffy's new power will wreak havoc on the roof of the skull dome. The spoiler teases, that the phenomenon has a connection to JoyBoy. The plot of the anime follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

