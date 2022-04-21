One Piece Episode 1015 Release Date And Time: Will Luffy Reach The Skull Dome After Zoro?

After much delay, One Piece anime is back with a bang. The last two episodes of the anime series were delayed after TOEI Animation detected unauthorized access into their system. One Piece Episode 1015 which was previously set to release on April 4, was delayed by two weeks as the production house postponed its release schedule of the anime. As the Wano arc continues to lead Monkey D Luffy to Younkou Kaido, the release date of the anime's upcoming episode is nearing. Here, we have curated everything that you need to know about the One Piece Episode 1015 release date and time.

One Piece Episode 1015 release date and time

Titled 'Straw Hat Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the King of the Pirates!', One Piece Episode is all set to premiere on April 24, 2022. However, the release time of the anime varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Check out the list below to know at what time will the anime series released in your country.

Japanese Standard Time: 10 am (April 24)

Pacific Time: 6 pm (April 23)

Eastern Time: 9 pm (April 23)

Indian time: 6.30 pm (April 23)

British Time: 2 am (April 24)

European Time: 3 am (April 24)

Philippine Time: 9 am (April 24)

Australia Time: 10.30 am (April 24)

Where to watch the latest episodes of One Piece online?

The anime series premieres on various OTT platforms. The availability of One Piece episodes can differ depending on your region, but you can likely find them on five websites:

Netflix

Crunchyroll

Hulu

Funimation

Amazon

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1015?

In the previous episode, Marco the Pheonix, former 1st division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates, helps Roronoa Zoro to reach the skull dome. Meanwhile, Luffy is dominating every enemy on his path to reach on top of the Skull dome to fight Younkou Kaido, who has defeated Yamato and Oden's nine Samurai. Chopper is very close to finding the antidote to cure the ice Zombies produced by Queen's attack. In One Piece Episode 1015, anime fans can expect a lot of sword action from Zoro. In addition to this, the episode might also focus on the worst generation pirates who have accompanied Luffy to defeat Kaido. Viewers who love to watch the back story of late Ace can expect more Ace content in the episode.

Image: Instagram/@toei_animation