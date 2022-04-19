One Piece Episode 1047: Release Date, Time And Will Onigashima Fall On Flower Capital?

The relentless battle between Monkey D Luffy and Yonkou Kaido took an interesting turn after the awakening of his Devil Fruit power. While their fight is fast approaching its end, even the island Onigashima is about to fall on the Flower Capital. One Piece Chapter 1047 will reveal how the Straw Hats will stop the expected devastation that is set to befall Flower Capital.

The premiere date of One Piece Chapter 1046 is nearing. Currently, both Luffy and Kaido have given their best in the intensified battle at the Skull dome. While carrying the fate of Wano on his shoulder, Luffy has declared he's going to be the next King of the Pirates in the last chapter. Now, ahead of One Piece Chapter 1047's release, here is everything that you need to know about its release date and time.

One Piece Chapter 1046 release date and time

While Luffy's Devil Fruit awakening has teased a glimpse of hope for Monkey D Luffy, what will happen next is difficult to predict. As for the manga, the release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1047 was delayed by a week. The next chapter will be out on Sunday, April 24 at 8.30 pm EST.

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1047?

Shonen Jump subscribers can easily read One Piece Chapter 1046 at its scheduled arrival time. Moreover, along with the upcoming issue, the entire manga is readily available for Shonen Jump's subscribers on their application. Those who haven't subscribed to the application can read One Piece Chapter 1046 on the sites namely MangaPlus and Viz Media. It is important to note, that the aforementioned website only contains the latest and the first three issues of the manga. This means that only, One Piece Chapters 1047, 1046, 1045 and Chapters 1, 2, 3 are available on the site.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1047?

Titled 'Raizo', the last chapter saw a slew of gripping turns with Samurai Raizo making amends for his mistakes by helping to put out the massive fire caused by Luffy and Kaido's battle. In sync with Jimbei, the fire that nearly engulfed every corner of the Skull dome, making it impossible for people to escape was successfully put out with Raizo's Ninpo: Scroll-Scroll Jutsu. In the end, both Kaido and Luffy reached their limits, with Onigashima nearly falling on the flower capital. Will Luffy defeat Kaido? How will the Flower Capital be saved are the answers that the manga fans seek from One Piece Chapter 1047.

Image: Twitter/@ToeiAnimation