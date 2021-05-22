'One Piece' Episode 975 Release Date, Time And Spoilers: Where To Stream The Anime?

One Piece is a highly popular Japanese anime based on the manga of the same name. The anime recently hit the historic landmark of reaching a total of 1000 manga chapters. This is a very significant feat in the world of anime and manga. The anime is on its way to reaching the 1000th episodes as well. Now, fans are waiting for the 975th episode to air. In the last episode, they saw the execution of Oden by Kaidou. To know what will happen in the next episode and also the release date and time, read ahead.

About One Piece episode 975 release date and time

The release date of the episode has been set for May 23, Sunday. Fans of the show can watch it on anime streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation. The show will originally air in Japan on Fuji TY in Japanse and then will be released internationally through streaming sites. Fans will be able to watch the show in Japanese audio with English subtitles. As per Crunchyroll, the show will air at 7 pm PDT on Saturday. Depending on the time zone, the streaming time might be affected. In Japan, the show will air at 11 am JST on Sunday.

A look at One Piece episode 975 spoilers

In the next episode, fans will see Kaido went to Oden Castle in Kuri to kill Oden's family while his crew set the castle on fire. The retainers found Kozuki Toki holding her children, who then orders Kin'emon to take care of Momonosuke as she sent them and a few other retainers to the future, as she was asked by Oden. Toki will also ask Kawamatsu to take care of Hiyori who will then escape the castle.

A look at One Piece episode 974

In the last episode titled Oden Wouldn't Be Oden If It Wasn't Boiled, the fans saw "The Legendary Hour", a name given to the execution of Kozuki Oden. Orochi and Kaido then made a deal with Oden. If Oden danced naked in the Flower Capital once a week, citizens would be spared. They also promised to leave Wano in five years. In the aftermath, Oden started dancing naked in the Flower Capital, causing Orochi to laugh profusely. During his last hours, Oden asked his retainers to open the borders of Wano to the Rest of the world. Years later, Oden and his men were sentenced to be executed by being boiled alive. While saving his men, Oden sacrificed himself and Kaidou shot him in the head while the crowd cried for him.

