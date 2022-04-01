One Piece Sagas, Arcs, And Fillers List; Here's How To Watch The Anime Episodes In Order

Quick links:
Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece's plot follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who gains the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" to become the next King of the Pirates. One Piece is divided into several sagas and arcs that illustrate the exploits of Monkey D Luffy. Hence, here's a full guide on how to watch the anime in order with and without fillers. In addition to this, all the sagas and arcs of One Piece are explained here.
The East Blue Saga is the introductory part of One Piece where the main protagonist Monkey D Luffy meets one of the pirates Younkou, Shanks. It incites his burning passion for becoming the 'King of the Pirates'. The East Blue Saga also narrates the execution of Gol D Roger (previous King of the Pirates) and the reveal of 'One Piece' the greatest treasure ever. During this part, Luffy as the captain of 'Straw Hat Pirates' recruits Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji into his crew.
The Alabasta Saga chronicles Straw Hat Pirates' encounter with the royal Princes Nefertari Vivi. The crew helps Vivi to reach her homeland Alabasta to stop a heinous war in the kingdom. While doing so, their path crosses with a dangerous criminal organisation namely Baroque Works. Luffy meets his older brother Portgas D Ace as the two join hands to save Alabasta from the clenches of Crocodile (One of the seven warlords of the sea). He also recruits Chopper (a reindeer cum doctor) for his team.
After the Post Alabasta Arc, Monkey D Luffy gains another member, Nico Robin. The crew sets out on a journey to a mysterious island situated above the clouds only to be pulled into a massive war. The Straw Hats also defeat the false god 'Enel' as they free the citizens of Skypiea.
After dropping from Sky Island, Luffy and his crew land on the territory of the World Government. Narrowly escaping Aokiji, the Straw Hats then reach Water 7, a place known for carpenters. There they hunt for a shipwright to join their crew as the condition of 'Going Merry' (their ship) deteriorates. Nico Robin from their crew is also kidnapped by CP9 in this part. Monkey D Luffy welcomes another crew member Franky who builds a whole new ship namely 'Thousand Sunny' for their group as they embark on the mission to rescue Robin from Enies Lobby.
In the Thriller Bark Saga, Luffy and his crew reach a ghost Island, where they are pitted against Shichibukai Gecko Moria. Taking help from a skeleton man, Brook, the Straw Hats defeat another Warlord of the sea. The past story of the whale Laboon is also unveiled with Brook becoming another member of Luffy's crew.
Summit War saga also known as the Paramount War sees the Straw Hat crew's separation due to Shichibukai Bartholomew Kuma. Amid this Luffy's brother Ace gets captured by the World Government. Luffy befriends Shichibukai Boa Hancock to reach the Marinefold (Ace's execution place) alone. After facing several tough Marine captains, Luffy allies with the White Beard Pirates to rescue Ace. In the process, he gains loyal friends namely Jinbei and Emporio Ivankov. When Luffy successfully frees Ace and it set to flee, in an unfortunate turn of events, his older brother is killed by Admiral Akainu. Shocked by his brother's demise, Luffy turns cold on the battlefield when he is rescued safely by his allies. During the Paramount war, Younkou White Beard is also killed by Marshall D Teach. Depressed Luffy's path then crosses with Silver Rayleigh, a former member of Gol D Roger's crew. He then trains Luffy to become stronger, while all his crew members also receive his secret message of being reunited at the Sabaody Archipelago after two years.
Two years after the events of the Paramount war, Luffy meets his crew to travel to the Fish-Man Island as they enter the New World. Here, he befriends the king of the territory, thereby picking up a fight with Yonkou, Big Mom.
After entering the New World, the crew reaches yet again at a mysterious island namely Punk Hazard. There they unveil that the famous Dr Vegapunk laboratory is being misused by Caesar Clown to make illegal experiments on children and also developing man-made devil fruits. Luffy makes an alliance with Trafalgar Law to challenge Younkou Kaido, but before that, they also defeat Shichibukai Donquixote Doflamingo from Dressrosa who is the mastermind of Punk Hazard.
Episode 591
The Four Emperor saga is still ongoing with the Wano arc of the anime show. It sees Sanji's kidnapping by Younkou, Big Mom after they reach the animal kingdom Zou. Half of the crew goes to the Whole Cake Island (Big Mom's territory) to rescue Sanji. Meanwhile, the other half reaches Wano by disguising themselves as Samurai. Luffy angers Big Mom after spoiling her tea party and moves towards the Wano kingdom. There they plan the Onigashima raid to take revenge on Kaido. At the same time, Big Mom allies with Kaido to assassinate Luffy.
