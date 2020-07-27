'Othalanga Thuruthu' Shooting Location: Take A Look At Fictional Island Location

Othalanga Thuruthu is a new comedy series available for viewing on YouTube which is shot entirely in Kollam. The series has gained much critical acclaim and cult following due to its simple yet thought-provoking storyline. Take a look at where exactly the series is shot and read more about what Ambuji BCM has to say about his show.

Othalanga Thuruthu is a web-comedy series by Ambuji BCM and is co-produced by Kuttans Pramod. 'Othalanga Thuruthu' is a non-existent island in the series and main characters of the series are Nathu, Pappan and Uthaman. Each episode is different and the series has no continuity.

Othalanga Thuruthu is shot at Aayiram Thengu in Kollam. All of the scenes are shot in the city and all the actors in the show are all also reportedly Kollam natives. A few of the scenes have also reportedly been shot indoors.

The maker of the web series, Ambuji BCM recently talked about his show in an interview with a media portal. He started off by saying that the characters in the series are similar to the othalanga fruit which keeps floating in the water aimlessly. Ambuji explained that even though the fruit is considered poisonous, the characters in the show are not as all the characters are innocent locals of an island.

Ambujhi then moved on to the topic of how every episode had a different storyline He explained in the interview that every episode in the series has a new story taking place on the island. Life has no continuity, .mentioned Ambujhi, and neither does his series. He also thanked Kuttans Pramod, his uncle, who has co-produced the show.

Happy that the show has gotten a positive response

Ambuji then talked about his cast and how he conducted no auditions for the role. He mentioned that majority of the actors were local and were his friends. Ambujhi said he has known Abin for 5 years and met the others while shooting for another short film. Finally, Ambujhi mentioned that there are still more characters to be introduced on the show and he is happy that the show has gotten such a positive response.

Promo Pic Credit: Kokku Entertainment's Instagram

