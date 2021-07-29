'Outer Banks Season 2': Know Everything About The Release Date, Time & Cast

The action-adventure mystery teen drama TV show, Outer Banks, is set to release its much-awaited second season soon. The anticipated show is set in North Carolina and follows a group of wild teenagers who attempt to find out what happened to their leader John B’s missing father and the legendary treasure he found. Read on for more details -

Outer Banks Season 2 release date

The Outer Banks season 2 Netflix release is highly anticipated as fans can't wait to find out what happened to John B and Sarah. The two left for the Bahamas in the season one finale, leaving fans wondering. Keep in mind, that the Bahamas was the very place where Sarah’s father had sent the stolen $400million.

So when does OBX season 2 come out? Well, fans will be happy to know that the Outer Banks season 2 release date is set for July 30, 2021. Netflix typically releases its show at 12 AM, Pacific Time. This means the show will likely be made available at 12:30 PM IST, however, it could come out at an earlier time.

Outer Banks Season 2 cast

Fans can rest easy knowing that all the main cast members will be returning for Outer Banks season 2. The main cast will once again include, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten. New faces will also join the fray in the second season of Outer Banks.

According to reports, Carlacia Grant, from the miniseries Roots, will join the cast for season 2 as Cleo. An official description for her character reads:

Confident and fearless, Cleo is a Nassau girl, a formidable artful dodger, whose world collides with the Pogues.

Elizabeth Mitchell, from the fantasy series Once Upon a Time, will also join as Limbrey. Her character has been described as:

a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways.

What to expect from Outer Banks season 2?

Seeing how season 1 of the show ended, fans can assume that there will be a change of location in season 2 of Outer Banks with the story moving to the Bahamas. The show's official account also shared a teaser saying, "See you in the Bahamas." Main cast member Chase Stokes, while speaking at the Chicks in the Office podcast talked about what to expect from the next season. He said:

We’re coming to an end of [filming] for season two. It’s been a crazy ride. This season is just a crazy story. I never thought we could heighten the chaos of the last season but somehow, someway we found a way to make it work. It’s a super cool story and it’s got a lot of meaning to it. I’m actually really proud of this season, it’s my personal favorite of the two… from what I’ve seen. Everything that we created last year has just rolled into this season so it’s been fun.

