Outer Banks Season 2 Official Trailer Out Now; Check Trailer, Release Date And More

Good news for Outer Banks fans! Netflix is all set to come back with the most anticipated second season of Outer banks in July. Finally, they are here with the official trailer of the second instalment of Outer Banks giving detailed insight about what fans can expect next. Read on to know more about Outer Banks Season 2.

Official Trailer of Outer Banks Season 2

The first season of Outer Banks was released in 2020 and revolved around a group of local teens called 'Pogues' who are on a treasure hunt. The first season ended on an interesting note after which the makers hinted towards the second season at the end of the show. Earlier in 2021, a teaser trailer was released announcing the release date.

The newly-launched official trailer has created excitement among the audiences who are eagerly waiting for the second season. Check out the official trailer of Outer Banks Season 2 over here:



Outer Banks Season 2 Netflix Release Date

The second season of Outer Banks is slated to arrive on Netflix on 30th July, 2021.

Characters of Outer Banks Season 2

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara or Kie

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Austin North as Topper

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Outer Banks Season 2

Bringing back all the main characters from the first season, the show will also have certain new faces this time. The second season of Outer Banks will bring more excitement and adventure with the returns of Pogues and Kooks. It will be based in the Bahamas and the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Talking about the story, Sarah and John B. will be coming home in season 2 and will be seen on a search for another treasure, this time in the Bahamas. Also, the trailer hints towards another treasure to be found by Kie, JJ, and Pope. The season will have 10 hour-long episodes with new mysteries and ideas and will also answer several unanswered questions from the first season.

So, get ready for another dose of adventure and excitement with Outer Banks Season 2 on Netflix!

