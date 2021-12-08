'Outer Banks' Season 3: Here's All About Its Release Date, Cast, Plot & Trailer

There is a good news for fans of Outer Banks. Months after the second season of the show concluded, it has been renewed for the third season.

As soon as the third season was announced, the stars of the show were over the moon. The cast shot a special video to share their excitement about the upcoming venture. Here's all you need to know about the third season of the mystery-thriller:

Outer Banks season 3 release date

The makers have not shared a release date for the upcoming season. However, as per a report on Variety, what is known was that Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the creators of the show, will once again be the showrunners for the new season.

Outer Banks season 3 trailer

The makers have not shared the trailer of the show yet. However, the official Instagram handle featured a fun-filled video of the cast members celebrating the renewal of the show for a third season from 'Poguelandia', since the characters are all part of the 'Pogues' in the series.

The video starts with Chase Stokes, who plays the character of John B Routledge, rushing towards the camera and then saying, "I got an announcement, all the way from Poguelandia. We've got incoming news. Drum roll, please."

The other members of the cast, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant then oblige, by creating noises in different ways, banging car bonnet, their cheeks or knives.

"Did you hear? Season 3 count 'em baby three," "Season 3 baby. Let's go. we're coming back, Season 3," were some of the statements of the stars.

"Back like we never left," "See you in Poguelandia, baby" were some of the comments by the cast members

Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow even jumped into the swimming pool in excitement.

All the actors in the video are likely to return for the third season.

OBX season 3

The plot of the series will continue to trace the events of the Pogues as they go through various events. John B and Sarah, who were on the run in the Bahamas, could reunite with the other members of the cast as the hunt for the treasure worth ₹400 million goes on, while understanding the numerous mysteries set in the Outer Banks area of California surface.