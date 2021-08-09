Outer Banks Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Everything Else You Should Know

Fans have witnessed how Netflix's Outer Banks loves to end each season with a blast. The second season's big shockers ranging from revelation regarding John B's dad and the not so great end for the Pogues have left the audience shocked with what transpired. The latest season has also left the audience with many questions, so a follow-up season with more episodes is what the fans desperately need to quell their curiosity. Considering that Season 2 was just released, one can be sure of the fact that Outer Banks Season 3 will not come anytime soon, but here's everything you need to know about the American adventure mystery.

When is Outer Banks Season 3 coming out?

Outer Banks Season 3 has not been officially renewed by Netflix as of now, However, taking into consideration the series' fandom making it one of the top 10 most-watched shows on the streaming platform, Series 3 will be announced soon by the makers. Netflix usually announces an upcoming season after a gestation period of a few months. Outer Banks Season 1 was released in April 2020 with the Season 2 confirmation being released around 3 months later in July.

If the third season is on the cards, one shouldn't expect it to premiere anytime before mid-2022. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Jonas Pate revealed that he envisions the show having four or five seasons, with the overall storyline already sketched out. But whether the upcoming seasons get to see the light of day depends on Netflix giving a green signal.

Outer Banks Season 3 cast: What characters will reappear?

Apart from the obvious return of the Pogues, Cameron family and all the other characters back home in the OBX, the fans who have ardently watched the first two seasons already know the likeliness of certain characters to reappear. They would be as follows:

Chase Stokes as John B Routledge

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Rudy Pankow and JJ Maybank

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose Cameron

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron

Austin North as Topper

Cullen Moss as Shoupe

Apart from this, one can always expect more characters to join the cast.

Outer Banks Season 2 summary, what does it entail?

The end of Outer Banks season 2 has set up many possible storylines for the next season, to begin with. The end of the latest season showed that Pogues were missing, although the audience knows that they managed to escape the cargo ship heading for Guadeloupe, steering into the island where they reside. Cleo, who is now a part of the Pogues, also managed to escape with them.

A big revelation that John B's dad, Big John Routledge, is actually alive, was finally unfolded. This was shown when Limbrey arrives at a house in Barbados where it is revealed that Big John has been hiding after being rescued. He asks for Limbrey's help in return for finding the garment she has been looking for.

So then, what can happen next? Since Cameron's family have officially left following Ward's fake death, one can presume that they end up in Guadeloupe to start their new life in hiding. Rafe, who is the only person witnessing Pogues' escape, will have to make a decision whether to tell anyone about it or to track them down. As for Pogues, who are living on an island in the middle of the ocean, it seems like they might start working with Limbrey, and John B will find out that his father is alive.

