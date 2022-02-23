The first seven episodes of 'Ozark' Season 4 recently surfaced on Netflix which created a lot of buzz among the viewers. The popular American crime drama series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. As per Netflix, the final seven episodes of 'Ozark' will be streamed on Netflix on April 29, this year.

Netflix releases the first teaser of the final seasons of 'Ozark'

Netflix announced the dates with the first teaser. The short clip features the plight of Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The voice-over starts with Garner saying, "My childhood traumas are not like yours, You see, I’m a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death and, in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough."

The official logline of Season 4, Part 2 reads, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

The series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo and Ali Stroker.

More about the show

The first seven episodes, which have a thrilling plotline, has attracted a massive number of viewers. Marty and Wendy get rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire and later they find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but they have to face some dangerous threats due to their past sins. The show has landed at No. 1 on Netflix’s TV Top 10 list for the week of January 17-23, with 77 million hours viewed in just its first three days. The popular web series has received 2 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations so far. This includes Outstanding Drama Series, Jason Bateman winning the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Julia Garner taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020.

The show gained praise for its past three seasons and is even doing better after Part 1 of the fourth season was out. Moreover, Jason Bateman has also received two Golden Globe Awards nominations for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama.

Image: Instagram/@ozark