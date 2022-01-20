'Ozark' Season 4 Release Date And Time: When Is The Drama Series Coming On Netflix?

Ozark fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the final season of the show, which is set to be released on Netflix. While only the first part of the final season will be released this week, fans are excited to catch a glimpse of the show ever since its trailer was released.

Ozark has a separate fan base. After entertaining the audience for three seasons, there is an intense buzz around the fourth season of the crime drama. The series revolves around the journey of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) as they shift to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering under a drug cartel boss Omar Navarro.

As the release date of the fourth instalment of the popular series is inching closer, we bring you every detail about the series, from its filming location to the shows ending with the upcoming season 4.

Ozark release date and time in US, UK, Australia and India

Ozark 4 will be released in two parts this year. Part one will premiere on 21st January 2022. The first seven episodes will be aired in the first part. The second half of the series is set to be released later this year. The show will be available for streaming at 1.30 PM in India, 3:00 am in US, 8:00 am in UK and 7:00 pm in Australia.

Ozark series' cast:

Jason Bateman returns as Marty Byrde and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. The characters of their daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) will make a comeback in the final season. Others include Julia Garner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis. Netflix has confirmed the news that the Ozark series will come to an end and season four will be their last instalment.

