'Ozark' Season Four Premiere Date Unveiled By Netflix Along With A New Teaser

The makers of the crime drama series Ozark announced the premiere date of the fourth and final season along with a new teaser. The Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-led drama will be wrapping up with 14 episodes, four more than each of the first three seasons. Season four will be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each.

Ozark season four release date

The series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde and traces their journey as they shift to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering for a drug cartel boss Omar Navarro. As per a report by Deadline, season four of the show will begin 10 minutes after the bloody climax of season three. The first episode of the show will be titled Beginning of the End. Bateman also serves as a director and executive producer for the series. Season four, part one of Ozark will premiere on January 22, 2021.

The show also stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora. Ahead of the season four's announcement, showrunner Chris Mundy in an interview with Entertainment Weekly teased season four and said that if they are lucky enough to get a season 4, it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants, if is sustainable, or if she wants something else entirely.

He added, "And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?."

Ozark has received a largely positive reception from critics, with praise towards its tone, acting, directing, and writing. The series has received 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations including two for Outstanding Drama Series, with Bateman winning for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 and Julia Garner winning twice consecutively for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. Bateman has received two further Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.

Image: Instagram/@ozark