Pankaj Tripathi All Set To Return As Madhav Mishra In 'Criminal Justice' Season 3

Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi is all set to return as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the smash-hit web series titled Criminal Justice Season 3. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video where he can be seen introducing himself as the lawyer. The actor further goes on to talk about his crest and trough in the previous season.

Pankaj Tripathi to return as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice Season 3

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Pankaj Tripathi dropped a video where he can be seen sporting his black suit. The actor happily flaunts the success of the previous two cases in the past two seasons. He further goes on to share that he has got hold of his next criminal case for which his 'preparation and studies' are already in place. He will, thus, begin the legal procedure soon. "Humne preparation toh shuru kar di hai ab aap ko bhi revision chaalu kar dena chahiye! #CriminalJustice3 filming starts soon! @disneyplushotstar," he wrote the caption.

Criminal Justice is the Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama series with the same title. Reportedly, the new season will focus on the 'juvenile judicial and jail system.' Earlier, the role of the accused was portrayed by Tripathi's Mirzapur co-star Vikrant Massey in the first season, and by Four More Shots Please star Kirti Kulhari in the second season.

Meanwhile, Tripathi recently bagged the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). On the work front, he will also be seen in Oh My God 2 along with co-actor Yami Gautam. Akshay Kumar and Ashwin Varde are co-producing the upcoming social comedy. The two producers are much excited about the project as they have been working for almost a decade to get the right script for the sequel.

The producer duo gave a green signal to the film's sequel after ensuring it is better than the first one. A few days back, the reports of Akshay Kumar joining Ashwin Varde's production for Oh My God 2 were surfacing. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal will not be a part of the film. Tripathi also has Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@pankajtripathi