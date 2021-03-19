Patrick Dempsey Returns To 'Grey's Anatomy' As 'Derek Shepherd'; Read

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on American television. It has captured viewership in many parts of the world and still holds its fort as one of the top TV shows till date. The show has introduced several new characters as the time progressed and shifted the focus of the plot accordingly. However, they have been bringing back quite a few older characters back into the plot to increase excitement among their audience. The latest actor to reprise their role is Patrick Dempsey, who is seen playing the role of Derek Shepherd Grey’s Anatomy’s latest episode.

Patrick Dempsey returns to Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd

Patrick Dempsey had gained a lot of fame and success owing to his portrayal of Dr. Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy. He enjoyed a long run playing one of the main characters in the show, which lasted for well over a decade. Quite a few years after he had hung his boots playing the role, he has been called back into the plot. While many may have wondered about how his character could be brought back since it was killed off, his return is different from usual.

He had played the role of Meredith’s husband in the plot for many years. However, the ongoing plot shows that Meredith is in a critical condition, in a sedated state and on a ventilator. It is shown that she has been having dreams about Derek, who is seen sitting on a beach as her dream sequences continue. The two characters have a conversation in their dream, in which Derek talks about their youngest child Ellis, who was born after Derek’s death. Derek says to her that Ellis looks just like her.

The two characters are also seen having a deeper conversation about some of their memories with their kids. Patrick had played the character for the first eleven seasons of the show. He then went on to work in other shows such as Devils, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair among others. He has also played the character of Derek in another show called Private Practice.