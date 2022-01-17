'Peacemaker': James Gunn Shares BTS Images Of Popular Opening Credit Scene

DC Extended Universe's first TV series Peacemaker released last week on HBO Max and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Several netizens took to social media and praised the opening credit of the show and some claimed that it was the best intro they had ever seen. Showrunner James Gunn has now taken to his social media and shared behind the scene images of how the opening credit of Peacemaker was shot.

James Gunn shares BTS images from the sets of Peacemaker

Peacemaker starring John Cena released its first three episodes last week on HBO Max and the opening credit scene of the show has caught the audience and fans attention. After seeing the popularity of the intro, the director and showrunner of the show, James Gunn, took to his Instagram and shared BTS images of how the opening credit scene of the show was filmed. Sharing the photos Gunn wrote, "Scroll for #behindthescenes."

More about Peacemaker

Peacemaker is the first-ever TV series in DC Extended Universe and serves as the spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and focuses on John Cena's character. The first three episodes of the show were released on January 13, on HBO Max. The rest of the series will be released weekly through February 17. Set after the events of The Suicide Squad, the series explores the origins of Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. The show also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Gunn has written all eight episodes of the show and has directed five of them. Meanwhile, in an interview with Collider, Gunn opened up about his next project with DC post the release of Peacemaker and revealed that it was going to be another TV show. Gunn said, "You know, we're stepping forward. It keeps happening. We'll see what's happening, and I'll know what's happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning." The filmmaker was asked whether the project was a film or series, to which he replied, "It's TV. There you go." Watch the opening credits of Peacemaker below:-

