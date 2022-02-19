'Peacemaker Season 2': James Gunn Set To Write & Direct All Episodes Of John Cena Starrer

The first season of Peacemaker aired its final episode on February 17 and as soon as the episode was aired, Director and writer James Gunn confirmed that the show was renewed for season two. The show is a spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. and follows the story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker played by John Cena. The first season of DCEU's first series received widespread critical acclaim. James Gunn is all set to return for Peacemaker season 2 and will write and direct all the episodes.

James Gunn returns for Peacemaker season 2

As per Screenrant, James Gunn will be directing and writing all the episodes of Peacemaker season 2. For season one, Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the series and directed five of them including the season finale of Peacemaker. In a statement, Gunn said, "Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max."

He added, "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!" The first season of Peacemakers followed John Cena's Peacemaker as he joins "Project Butterfly", a black ops squad that targets parasitic, butterfly-like aliens.

The first season of Peacemaker also featured Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. The series is the first-ever television series in DC Extended Universe and received critical acclaim, with praise going to Cena's performance and Gunn's directing and writing.

On the other hand, James Gunn is also working on Marvel's superhero movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023 and has begun shooting. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone with Will Poulter joining the cast as Adam Warlock. He will also be executively producing Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth instalment of the MCU's Thor series.