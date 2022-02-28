Peaky Blinders: How Did Aunt Polly Die In Season 6 Episode 1? Details Here

It was on Sunday, February 27, when the final season of crime drama, Peaky Blinders, was released via the OTT platform Netflix. Episode 1 of Peaky Blinders Season 6 makes a time leap of four years after the event of the last season. The main lead, Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) creates new tactics to regain power after the failed assassination of Oswal Mosely.

Needless to say, the story begins with a bang; however, the very first episode also leaves viewers teary-eyed with the death of Aunt Polly (Played by Helen McCrory). Here's everything about what happens to her character.

Spoiler Alert

Why did Aunt Polly die?

Last year in April the news of actor Helen McCrory's demise broke several hearts. In an unfortunate turn of events, the Harry Potter star passed away at age 52 due to breast cancer. McCrory had kept her cancer diagnosis secret and only a few close ones knew of her illness before her death. While announcing her demise, husband Damian Lewis took to Twitter to state that she passed away, "peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family".

Speaking of Peaky Blinders Season 6, the makers could have shown her moving to Australia to fill in for her absence. However, it wouldn't have satisfied the series' narrative due to her great influence on the main lead Tommy Shelby. Hence, Aunt Polly was killed in Episode 1.

How did Aunt Polly die in Peaky Blinders season 6?

Fans of the show know that Aunt Polly filed her resignation from Shelby's company in the last season before the gang proceeded to assassinate Oswal Mosely. In the new episode, when Tommy comes back from the field to collect the boy of Barney and Aberama Gold, he finds a third body dropped outside his residence.

It is then revealed that Aunt Polly was taken out by the IRA when Tommy's full attention was on completing the mission. Following the old Shelby family tradition, Polly's body was cremated along with her loved possessions but her face was kept covered until the very end.

Aftermath of Aunt Polly's death

Viewers know that Polly was Tommy Shelby's most trusted person. After her death, Cillian Murphy's Tommy is left all alone fighting a battle within himself as he plans to take his vengeance. With Polly gone, Shelby has almost no one to trust blindly. In addition to this, he has also lost the valuable insights and guidance that always backed him up.

(Image: @peakyblindersofficial/Instagram)