'Peaky Blinders' Season 6: Cillian Murphy Talks About Acclaimed Show Coming To An End

Makers of the British drama series Peaky Blinders had earlier confirmed that Season 6 will the final season of the series. The ensemble cast of Peaky Blinders is led by Cillian Murphy who plays the role of Thomas Shelby. The series has garnered widespread acclaim ever since its first instalment went on air in 2013.

Post the completion of Season 6, a Peaky Blinders feature movie will go on floors and will end the journey of the Shelby family. Murphy recently opened up about the show coming to an end with Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Cillian Murphy on Peaky Blinders coming to an end with Season 6

In an interview with The Guardian, Cillian Murphy spoke about Peaky Blinders coming to an end with season 6. The actor said he felt like something in his life is coming to an end and he doesn't have a grasp on it yet. He said, "It feels like the end of something. It’s strange talking about it. I don’t have a grasp on it yet. Maybe when it’s done I’ll have some perspective. It’s the end of 10 years of my life; a big adventure with lots of colleagues and people that you became very close to."

BBC recently announced that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on 27 February 2022. Season 6 will air on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in the UK. Outside the UK, it will stream on Netflix. The latest season of the show will take place without Helen McRory, who died of breast cancer in April 2021. She was one of the main cast members of the movie and portrayed the role of Aunt Polly.

'Peaky Blinders' movie to go on floors by 2023

As per a report by Variety, Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders spoke at the BFI London Film Festival about the highly anticipated 6th and final season and also gave an update about the feature film. Knight said that the movie would go on floors after Season 6 and the movie will be the end of the road for Peaky Blinders.

He said, "And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it."

