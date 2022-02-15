'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Release Date: BBC Announces Return Of Shelby Family

Much to the excitement of Thomas Shelby fandom, BBC announced the release date of Peaky Blinders Season 6, the penultimate season of the show. The ensemble cast of Peaky Blinders is led by Cillian Murphy and the series has garnered widespread acclaim ever since its first instalment went on air in 2013. Post the completion of Season 6, a Peaky Blinders feature movie will go on floors and will end the journey of the Shelby family.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release date announced

BBC announced the return of the Shelby family for one last time saying Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on February 27, 2022. Season 6 will air on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in the U.K. Outside the U.K., it will stream on Netflix. The latest season of the show will take place without Helen McRory, who died of breast cancer in April 2021. She was one of the main cast members of the movie and portrayed the role of Aunt Polly.

⁣The Shelbys are back in business.



Watch the final series of #PeakyBlinders on iPlayer from 27 February pic.twitter.com/zYHi1eW344 — BBC (@BBC) February 15, 2022

Peaky Blinders feature film to go on floors in 2023

As per a report by Variety, Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders spoke at the BFI London Film Festival about the highly anticipated 6th and final season and also gave an update about the feature film. Knight said that the movie would go on floors after season 6 and the movie will be the end of the road for Peaky Blinders. He said, "And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it."

The series focuses on the life of the Shelby crime family as they seek to make a name for themselves in the aftermath of World War I. The show boasts a star-studded cast led by Murphy’s Thomas Shelby and is joined by Paul Anderson as his older brother Arthur. The series has also featured the likes of Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin and Stephen Graham. Season five of the show aired back in 2019 and the production on the sixth and final season of the show was originally slated to go on floors in March 2020 but was delayed due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@peakyblindersofficial