Phoebe Dynevor Celebrates The First Anniversary Of Her Hit Show 'Bridgerton'

The period drama series Bridgerton based on Julia Quinn's novels, completed one year of release on December 25. The lead actor of the show Phoebe Dynevor, who played the role of Daphne Bridgerton/Basset, took to her Instagram and marked the occasion. The actor shared two portraits from the show as she celebrated Christmas as well as Bridgerton's first anniversary.

Phoebe Dynevor celebrates the first anniversary of Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor shot to fame for her portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton in the Regency-era-inspired series Bridgerton. The show was a huge success went on to become the most-watched series on the streaming platform garnering 82 million household views in its first month before Squid Game took over. As the show completed one year of release, Pheobe took to her Instagram and shared two portraits, the first one featured her with her onscreen sisters and the other portrait featured her character with Rege Jean Page's Simon Basset - her onscreen husband.

The series is based on the Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn, with season one of the show corresponding to the first book, The Duke and I. Netflix renewed the period drama series for season two following the success of the prequel. The upcoming season of the show will focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony played by Jonathan Bailey, and his pursuit of a new love interest.

Dynevor will be reprising her role as Daphne in the new season, however, she will not be joined by Duke of Hastings aka Regé-Jean Page, who announced earlier this year that he would not be coming back for the upcoming season. Season two has added Simone Ashley as its new female lead and the first clip of the show was unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM fan event. Ashley will be playing the role of Kate Sharma, the love interest of Viscount Bridgerton.

On the occasion of the series first anniversary, the makers revealed the release date of Bridgerton season 2. The cast including Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley featured a new video shared as they announced that Bridgerton season 2 will be releasing on March 25, 2022. Season two will be based on Quinn's novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

