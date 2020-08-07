Prakash Jha Speaks About His Film 'Pareeksha', Says 'caste Will Always Be A factor'

Filmmaker Prakash Jha recently had an interview with Hindustan Times, during which he spoke about his new project Pareeksha. The drama film premiered on ZEE5 on August 6, 2020. Talking about the film, Prakash Jha said that no matter where the story is set in India, caste will always be a factor that will certainly have a role in everything.

Prakash Jha on his new project Pareeksha

He further extended his point towards the education system in India. Prakash Jha said that only those who have the means and money have access to education. He compared the divided system to the current coronavirus situation. Jha explained that in today's times, only the one who has a smart TV or smartphone at home can attend online classes.

The filmmaker further questioned what about those thousands who do not own these. Prakash Jha said, what will they do and how will they get their basic education. Concluding his points, Prakash Jha said that caste and class divide is interlinked.

He also hoped that the audience manages to see these points in his film. Talking about the class divide he has portrayed in Pareeksha movie, Prakash Jha shared that a rickshaw puller who ferries kids from bungalows cannot have his own son sit beside the other kids on his own rickshaw. If he does, the son will have to sit on the floor, and that is the reality of society.

In the same interview, director Prakash Jha also spoke about Pareeksha cast. He was seen praising the entire cast for their work. He said in terms of creativity, Adil Hussain, who plays Bucchi, brings a lot to the table. He further shared that he does not work with a hard set of rules and the team held also workshops to increase efficiency.

Each artist on sets brings his own creative inputs - Adil, Priyanka, Shubham and everyone else. The final output is something with everyone’s insight. Adil is a sensitive actor and Prakash enjoyed working with all of them, he added.

Pareeksha is a drama film starring Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri in the main lead roles. The film is based on the real-life story of an IPS officer Abhayanand. He teaches and coaches kids in a village in Bihar affected by the Naxals to help them pass in the IIT-JEE exams. The film was formerly supposed to have a theatrical release, but due to the current situations, it was released on OTT platform ZEE5 on 6 August 2020.

