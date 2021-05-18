Pratik Gandhi Exacts Revenge On Chef By Giving Him A Difficult Dialogue On 'Star Vs Food'

The fifth addition to the list of Star vs Food's episodes, the one that features Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi, has finally been released by the makers of the DiscoveryPlus show. Pratik Gandhi's latest small-screen appearance sees him learn cooking as a first-time chef under the guidance of Vidit Aren at the Mumbai-based Slink & Bardot. One of the several tasks that he can be seen undertaking is selecting the right ingredients from an array of refrigirators, irrespective of him not having even a vague idea of what they look like. This ordeal, understandably enough, made Pratik a little nervous and tensed. In a bid to get even with the Vidit Arin for the task that he gave the Vittal Teedi actor, Gandhi went on to give the chef a tongue-twisting Gujarati dialogue to repeat after himself, which is something that the Chef struggled with. Read on to know more.

When Pratik Gandhi exacted revenge from Chef Vidit Arin in his own manner

As soon as the episode reaches the 11 minute and 20-second mark, a visibly annoyed Gandhi, after the aforementioned task was completed by him, while peeling off the burnt portions of the artichoke that he just barbecued, can be heard saying that "Aao Stage Pe Kabhi. Dialogue bulwaata hu aur phir bolta hu". This roughly translates to "I would like to see you on stage someday. I will give you a dialogue to repeat and then give you my feedback". In response, Chef Vidit Arin can be heard saying that "I will never commit that mistake". About five seconds after that, Pratik, nevertheless, went on to give the Chef a "training session", which involved the former a dialogue to the latter in order to recite. The dialogue that Pratik can be heard giving Vidit Arin is "Kaka ke Kaki ne kedhu ke kaach na kabaat mathi kaakadi kaadi ne kachumbar kar". This Gujarati dialogue was then supposed to be repeated by the Chef, which is a task that he failed to do. In response, a gleaming Pratik Gandhi can be heard saying that "Ap pata chala na! Jiska Kaam sushi ko saaje". This roughly translates to: "I hope that you understand that now each and every person is meant for a different kind of profession". Pratik Gandhi's web series, Scam 1992 saw him say multiple Gujarati dialogues in order to add a flair of authenticity to the show. On the work front, the latest addition to the list of Pratik Gandhi's movies is going to be Atithi Bhooto Bhawa, which also stars Jackie Shroff as well as Sharmin Segal.

About Star vs Food

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while. All five episodes of the first reason, which also includes the one featuring Pratik Gandhi, is available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

