Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary & Other Couples Who Found Love On Reality Shows

A lot of celebrity jodis in the entertainment world first met on a film or television set. From Bollywood's Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to the TV industry's Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, all these stars found their soulmate on a movie set or the sets of a television show. Interestingly, there are several actors who found the love of their lives on the set of a reality TV show. Check out some of the best couples who met on reality TV shows and fell in love:

Couples who met on reality TV shows

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met each other on the sets of Big Boss 9. Both the contestants fell in love with each other while they were together inside the house. Prince Narula proposed to Yuvika Chaudhary on February 14, 2018, and the couple tied a knot on October 12, 2018.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra reportedly first met at an airport. The two then co-hosted the show Love School, on MTV and eventually fell in love with each other. Reportedly, there are rumours doing the rounds that Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have separated from each other, but they have not yet confirmed anything from their side.

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra is another couple who met on the sets of a reality TV show. They were seen together on the show Zee Cinestar's ki Khoj in 2004. The couple dated for nearly a decade before finally tying a knot in 2015. They were also seen together in Nach Baliye season 7.

Aditi Sharma and Sawar Ahuja

Aditi Sharma and Sawar Ahuja is another couple who met on the sets of Zee Cinestar's ki Khoj. The couple also went on to win the show. They were seen together in various shows and movies. After a secret relationship for 10 years, they tied a knot in 2014 at a secret wedding ceremony.

Roop Bhinder and Mohit Saggar

Roop Bhinder and Mohit Saggar were participants of Roadies season 6 and season 8 respectively. Roop Bhinder and Mohit Saggar was another couple from the TV industry who fell in love on the sets of a reality show.

