Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's Citadel First Look Teases Romance And Action

Priyanka Chopra shared the first look of the upcoming Prime Video series Citadel. The Bollywood actor will play the role of a spy in it. Her character is named Nadia Sinh. In the pictures, Priyanka appeared alongside Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. Stanley Tucci will also play an imporatnt role in the series and featured in the first look.

The Matrix Resurrections actor showed he various shades in the stills from the show. She could be seen wearing a red outfit with a gun in her hand. In another photo, she was seen in the midst of an action scene alongside Richard, who wielded a shotgun.

In one of the pictures, Richard's character looked at a holographic profile of Priyanka's character Nadia with 'deceased' written in the description. In another still, Priyanka and Richard's characters looked deep into each other's eyes, hinting that a romance angle will also be a part of their relationship.

More on Citadel

In Citadel, Priyanka and Richard will play the role of international spies. Vanity Fair stated that the series begins after Citadel has fallen, and both the characters have to work together in order to uncover the mystery behind its sudden collapse.

The six-episode series comes from Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the director duo behind Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the comedy series Community. Italian and Indian installments for the show are also under development. In the Indian installment of Citadel, actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be the lead actors. The Family Man directors Raj and DK will be helming the Indian version of Citadel.

It is said to be one of the most ambitious titles from Prime Video with a huge budget and biggest names associated as the cast.