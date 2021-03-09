'Qubool Hai 2.0': Surbhi Jyoti Asks Fans To Guess Correct Sequence In New Video; Watch

Naagin fame actor Surbhi Jyoti is all geared up for the premiere of her show Qubool Hai 2.0. This time the show is being aired on a digital platform. Qubool hai 2.0 will see Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti, Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, and Kavita Ghai portraying pivotal roles. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's recent Instagram post on Qubool Hai 2.0.

Surbhi Jyoti plays guessing game with her fans on Qubool Hai 2.0

Surbhi Jyoti recently shared an interesting set of video clips on her social media account. In the post, she shared three sets of video clips and asks her fans to guess the correct sequence. She captioned her post saying "1,3,2? 3,2,1? 2,1,3? In what sequence do you think these events happen in the show? Asad & Zoya are back in #QuboolHai 2.0 on March 12 @zee5premium". Her show Qubool Hai 2.0 will air on the Zee Premium platform from March 12, 2021.

The plot of the show Qubool Hai 2.0 revolves around Zoya and Asad and the various situations they face in their personal and professional life. The trailer of the show was dropped on March 1, 2021. Actor Karan Singh Grover will play the character of Asad Ahmed Khan in the show. He is shown as a sniper and is hired by an organisation that has to nab a woman from Islamabad. While Surbhi Jyoti plays the character of Zoya in the show who is shown as a suspect and is under the wanted list by Asad's organisation. Take a look at a few comments on Surbhi Jyoti's latest Instagram video.

Qubool Hai was one of the popular shows that aired on TV starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. The show revolved around the romantic love story of Asad and Zoya. The first instalment was a huge hit. The series was even nominated for several Indian Television Academy Awards and won the Best Serial Award. Karan Singh Grover had won the TV Personality of the Year Award at the Indian Telly Awards for his performance in this show. Surbhi Jyoti also won the Gold Best Debut award for her performance. Qubool Hai consisted of 856 episodes and was divided into four seasons.

