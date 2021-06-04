'Queen Of The South' Finale On June 9: Fans Say, "Can’t Wait Till The Finale Next Week"

The American show Queen Of The South has a massive number of viewers. The show became one of the most popular shows in America in the last few years. However, it has now come to an end with its fifth and final season. The show would end with the tenth episode of its final season next week, on June 9, 2021. While viewers waiting for the Queen of the South finale episode scheduled for next week, they are expressing their views about the final season on Twitter.

Fans react to Queen Of The South upcoming finale

Twitter saw several fans of the show expressing their views about the Queen of the South's latest season. A fan wrote, "I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Season 5 of Queen of the South. Looking forward to the finale next week. The trade and techniques may be wrong, but the lessons of business and scaling to the top from scratch are many. #QueenOfTheSouth". Another one expressed her views about the thrilling twists in the show. The fan wrote, "I need to be humble and just enjoy this quietly now. So to pivot- does anyone watch Queen of the South?? Do you believe the end scenes?! The finale is next week and without spoiling it: I do not believe what I saw this week. Nope. Would never happen.".

I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Season 5 of Queen of the South. Looking forward to the finale next week. The trade and techniques may be wrong, but the lessons of business and scaling to the top from scratch are many. #QueenOfTheSouth — Sola Adesakin (@SolaAdesakin) June 4, 2021

I need to be humble and just enjoy this quietly now 😭. So to pivot- does anyone watch Queen of the South?? Do you believe the end scenes?! Finale is next week and without spoiling it: I do not believe what I saw this week. Nope. Would never happen. 🙅🏽‍♀️ — Sarina (@sarinibanini) June 4, 2021

Queen Of The South finale gonna be wild next week 👀 — Lord Raiden⚡️ (@ClutchBoyQ) June 3, 2021

A fan expressed how she is waiting for the finale episode. She also wrote how she would miss watching the show. The tweet read, "Man queen of the south gets bloody every episode! This show never disappoints i can’t wait til the finale next week Ima miss this show.". Many also reviewed the entire final season of the show. A viewer wrote, "Queen of the South has me bugging with that episode. No way Teresa is going out like that. They wouldn’t give the main character a 30 second death scene, especially the episode before the season finale. Wonder what’s to come 🤔 💭".

Man queen of the south gets bloody every episode! This show never disappoints i can’t wait til the finale next week Ima miss this show. — Cat✨ (@CatNoelle_) June 3, 2021

I can’t believe they ended Queen of the South like that tonight😭.

The finale definitely gotta go out with a bang — Mariah (@MariahHutchin20) June 3, 2021

Queen of the South has me bugging with that episode. No way Teresa is going out like that. They wouldn’t give the main character a 30 second death scene, especially the episode before the season finale. Wonder what’s to come 🤔 💭 — Nacho (@Nachostheone) June 3, 2021

Queen of the south is just a drug dealing soap opera and I love it.



The series finale about to hit me next week. — Mr. Nobody (@Mr_Ambition14) June 3, 2021

Queen of the South finale next week. They shot Theresa in latest episode. I know my queen is faking her death. That Russian dude was so easy to put down lmfao🤣🤣 — Avuya Ngwenda (@TaMshodz) June 4, 2021

Details about Queen of the South finale season

The show Queen Of The South is an adaptation of a Spanish show La Reina del Sur. It follows a woman named Teresa, who seeks revenge on her boyfriend's murderers. The final season of the show concludes with all that happened in the past seasons. The Queen of the South's episodes count decreased in the final season of the show, unlike the other four seasons. Queen of the South cast Alice Braga, Peter Gadiot, Veronica Falcon, and Justina Machado in the lead roles.

