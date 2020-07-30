What Time Does 'Raat Akeli Hai' Release On Netflix? Read About The Plot And Cast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wowed his fans with his award-winning performances in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Sacred Games and Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor is back again to deliver another power-packed performance in the new Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai. Siddiqui will be seen alongside the Lust Stories fame actor Radhika Apte in the new Indian murder mystery film. Read on to find out, “What time does Raat Akeli Hai come on Netflix?”

What time does 'Raat Akeli Hai' come on Netflix?

The Indian murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai is all set for its Netflix release on July 31, 2020. The film stars the 46-year-old actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead as a police officer who is investigating a murder. Fans will also see, the 33-year-old actor Radhika Apte in the lead, playing one of the murder suspects. Like most other Indian Netflix films, Siddiqui’s Raat Akeli Hai is expected to release at 12:30 p.m. IST.

What is the plot of Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix?

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix explores the mystery of a high profile murder that happens in a small town in India. The gruesome murder sends a tough yet narrow-minded police officer, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a twisted investigation. Now Siddiqui’s character Inspector Jatil Yadav finds deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim's family as he is navigating the investigation.

In the process, Inspector Jatil Yadav begins to battle the inherent toxic patriarchal values in himself. Radhika Apte plays the role of Radha, a mistress of the murder victim.

Raat Akeli Hai Trailer on YouTube has garnered over 7 million views on the official Netflix India YouTube channel. The trailer was released one week ago on the platform. Hence, the anticipation around the new thriller film is very high. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte have been seen together in critically acclaimed films like Badlapur and Manjhi-The Mountain Man.

Raat Akeli Hai Cast Members

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix has an ensemble cast of talented actors. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead, actors like Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aditya Srivastava are also playing major roles in the film. Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is one of the 17 upcoming films announced by Netflix on the digital platform.

