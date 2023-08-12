Raj & DK On Shooting Guns And Gulaabs In Dehradun: We Had To...

Raj and DK, the creators of the upcoming streaming show 'Guns and Gulaabs', have shared that the show has been shot in Uttarakhand, in and around the state's capital city Dehradun.

The original idea was to shoot the show in Raj's hometown in Andhra Pradesh, much like their earlier production, the horror-comedy 'Stree'. However, the creators made a choice to set the show in north India as they got the texture and the tone suitable for the show in Uttarakhand.

Talking about the show, Krishna D.K. of Raj & DK, told IANS, "We spent the maximum time looking for the ideal location for this show. It took us almost three months to lock the final location as we went around a lot of locations across the country." 'Guns & Gulaabs', which stars Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and Dulquer Salmaan, is a black comedy show, set in the 1990s and revolves around the drug mafias who take up sinister… and unintentionally humorous way to get their share of pie.

The reason for being very specific was the story is set in the 1990s so the creators wanted a small town that has that vibe and the texture of a 1990 small town and in a globalised world where cities and towns across the world look similar, it was very tough to crack.

Raj chipped in as he said that the challenge was to find "geographical windows". He continued, "We had to find windows to shoot in a sense, the geographical windows when we had to avoid certain things in the frames like the dish antennas because they were not around in the 1990s. It's only in 2000 that dish antennas made their way into India."

"We were even tempted to shoot in the location next to my hometown and Andhra Pradesh because our original thought was from there," he added. 'Guns & Gulaabs' is set to stream on Netflix from August 18.