After enthralling fans with his last release Badhaai Do, prolific actor Rajkummar Rao announced his next project. The creators of The Family Man, Raj and DK, are all set to helm the exciting project titled, Guns & Gulaabs. Rajkummar announced the exciting news while sharing the first glimpse from the forthcoming series.

Going by the first glimpse, it seems that this time the actor is going to play the role of a dejected lover. In the first look, Rajkummar can be seen in a sad look as he sips a soft drink and poses for the camera. The actor who is often seen experimenting with his looks had kept long locks for his role in the upcoming series.

Rajkummar Rao shares first glimpse from his next series, Guns & Gulaabs

Rajkummar, who was thrilled to present his first look took to Instagram and wrote, "So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. तैयार हो जाइए because I’m coming to bring the in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love, and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced & directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in @d2r_films."



Vicky Kaushal was the first one to comment below and write, " Champ." As per the makers, the project is about “misfits of the world” and will blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller. Guns & Gulaabs happens to be Raj and DK’s second collaboration with the streaming giant after last year’s Telugu film Cinema Bandi.

This will be Rajkummar's second collaboration with Raj & DK after they teamed up for the 2018 hit movie Stree. The film that starred the actor was written and produced by Raj & DK. In the meantime, Raj and DK, known for their blockbuster web show The Family Man, are gearing up for their maiden team-up with Shahid Kapoor on Amazon Prime Video, which also happens to be the latter's digital debut. More details on Guns & Gulaabs and its entire cast are much awaited.

On the other hand, Rajkummar recently starred in Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednkar. The film did wonders at the box office and even spoke about the laws pertaining to the LGBTQ community.

