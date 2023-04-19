Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Starrer Rana Naidu To Be Renewed For Season 2

Netflix on Wednesday renewed its popular series "Rana Naidu", starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, for a second season.

An official adaptation of popular American series Ray Donovan, the show brought together the real life uncle-nephew duo for the first time.

It follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem, and his tense equation with estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said "Rana Naidu" ended the first quarter of 2023 for the streamer on a high note.

"The high adrenaline thriller has enthralled fans in India and around the world. The dynamic cast headlined by Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati and supported by a brilliant ensemble of Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, have been lauded for their performances.

"We are delighted to announce that this high stakes family drama and the riveting father son tension will be back for a second season with more twists, turns and pulsating action," she added.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, "Rana Naidu" is created by Karan Anshuman, who co-directed the series with Suparn S Varma.

According to Aaron, the reason for the show's blockbuster success was its "strong characters, authentic and fast-paced storytelling".

"The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to bring the world of the Naidus alive and we're thrilled that audiences everywhere have been hooked on to the characters and their story.

"The success of season one will encourage us to amp up the energy, drama, and thrills for the second one and we can't wait to share the next chapter with Netflix members everywhere," he added.