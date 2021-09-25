Randeep Hooda To Play Gangster In Netflix's Upcoming Crime-thriller Series

Best-known for his roles in Baaghi 2, Bombay Talkies, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and many more, Randeep Hooda is now gearing up for his next project. The actor will soon take on the role of a gangster in an upcoming crime-thriller series, which will stream on Netflix. The series will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Januja, who is famous for his screenplays in films including Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan.

Randeep Hooda to star in Netflix crime-thriller series

As reported by Mid-Day, a source mentioned that the crime-thriller will be set in Punjab between the timelines of 1991 and 2005. It is reportedly not inspired by a particular set of events, but will see the actor take on an 'interesting role'. The source also mentioned the shoot for the series has commenced on Saturday in Punjab. The source also mentioned that the shoot for the show is likely to wrap up this year itself and will be released on the online streaming platform next year. They also mentioned that the show is already slated for a second season, which is most likely to be shot in Canada.

The Laal Rang actor was most recently in the news after he shared the news that he has been completely vaccinated against the virus on his Instagram account. Hooda expressed his joy in his happy moment with a picture from the hospital. In the picture, Randeep Hooda can be seen in a yellow t-shirt as he sits calmly for his second jab. In the caption of his post, he wrote, "Finally! fully vaccinated, 2nd dose done."

During the second wave of the pandemic, Randeep was one of the many celebrities to step forward and extend a helping hand to those in need. Last year, during the pandemic, Hooda also took the initiative to participate in a clean-up drive at Versova Beach and urged people to do their bit for nature. Earlier, the actor was also slammed with a legal notice of Rs 10 crore by scriptwriter and lyricist Priyanka Sharma, through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan. In a notice sent to the actor, Sharma said that she had contacted him through social media and that he had reportedly assured her that he would start working on Priyanka’s script soon.

(Image: Instagram/@randeephooda)