Recap 2020: 10 Best Performances By Male Celebs Who Impressed Viewers In Web-series

The year 2020 has been a year of digital releases, owing to the ongoing health crisis situation. One can safely say that digital content aggregators such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and the likes have been one of the few benefactors of the current situation as an unprecedented amount of people have subscribed to either one streaming service or the other this year. With the release of digital shows come the unveiling of performances of the cast, which is followed by praises and criticisms for the same by viewers, reviewers and industry mates alike.

This article enlists ten of the most-lauded and hailed breakout performances by actors. The list found below consists of the top actors in the Indian web series circuit as of now and the trending top Indian web series in 2020. It includes performances such as that of Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992 and Jitendra Kumar in Panchaayat, amongst others. The list of the top Indian web series in 2020 along with the performances of actors can be found below.

1) Pratik Gandhi in 'Scam 1992'

Source: A Still from Scam 1992

Scam 1992 is a SonyLiv original that is directed by Omerta director Hansal Mehta. The series, as the title suggests, is about the financial markets scam that took place in the year 1992 that was said to have been spearheaded by Harshad Mehta, who is portrayed by Pratik Gandhi in the series. Gandhi received praise for his performance from industry folks as well. Scam 1992 has a rating of 9.5 on IMDb.

2) Jitendra Kumar in 'Panchaayat'

Source: A still from Panchayat

The second addition to the list of top performances by actors in Indian web series is that of Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat. Kumar's character, Abhishek Tripathi, has been hailed as nuanced by many reviewers. It is also said that Kumar even looks the part perfectly and captures the soul and essence of his character. Panchayat is an Amazon Original that has been produced by the pioneers of the Indian web television sphere, The Viral Fever. Panchayat has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb.

3) Kay Kay Menon in 'Special Ops'

Source: A Still from Special OPS

Kay Kay Menon sprung a surprise upon his viewers and fans alike with his performance in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops. Critics have lauded Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh for the internal strength that his character exudes, his wry sense of humor and near-flawless comic timing. The show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and has received a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

4) Ritwik Bhowmik in 'Bandish Bandits'

Source: A still from Bandish Bandits

The next addition to the list of best performances by actors in Indian web series that released in 2020 is Ritwik Bhowmik's portrayal of a musical prodigy, Radhe in Amazon Prime Original's Bandish Bandits. Bhowmik's performance has been described as a nuanced one. Additionally, the actor has been applauded by the viewers for being able to adapt to the ever-changing mood of the show. Bandish Bandits has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb.

5) Arshad Warsi in 'Asur: Welcome To The Dark Side'

Source: A still from Asur: The Dark Side

The next on the list is Arshad Warsi, who is seen playing the character of detective Dhananjay Rajput in Voot's Asur: Welcome To The Dark Side. The actor has been hailed for making the second-to-lead character of a middle-aged, ill-tempered detective a memorable one as the Irada actor has added his own unique creative flair to the part. Asur: Welcome To The Dark Side has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

6) Akshay Oberoi in 'High'

Source: A still from High

The seventh one in the list is Akshay Oberoi's Shiv Mathur, a recovering addict from the MX Player Original series, High. The show's main lead, Akshay Oberoi, has been hailed for his convincing and terrifying performance. The critics and viewers also say that he gets the mannerisms, the nuances and the temperament of the character right. The show has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.

7) Kunal Kemmu in 'Abhay 2'

Source: A Still from Abhay 2

Kunal Kemmu made his digital debut with Abhay 2, in which he plays the titular character. Abhay is a smart detective who is reeling from the loss of his wife. The reviewers and binge-watchers have described Kemmu's performance as cold, conniving and effective. Many even called him a suave sleuth. Abhay 2 has an IMDb rating of 8.

8) Vikrant Massey In Criminal Justice

Source: A still from Criminal Justice

Vikrant Massey stars as Aditya Sharma in Criminal Justice, a Hotstar Special that is a remake of the UK-based show of the same name. Criminal Justice has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. In the show, Massey is seen playing a murderer, who, as per many watchers and reviewers, has stolen the show as a character who has psychopathic tendencies. This is a commendable achievement for an actor, who reportedly rose above the rest of the show's cast, which also includes Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff. The show has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

9) Sikander Kher in 'Aarya'

Source: A still from Aarya

Sikander Kher's character, Daulat, has a special bond with Sushmita Sen's titular character on the show. The Hotstar Original is a whodunit that is led by Sen. Sikander Kher's performance has been called as a sincere, emotional one and the kind that welcomes the viewers into his world. The only one drawback for the character, as per many, is known to be on the writer's part. Aarya has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb\.

10) Abhishek Bachchan in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Source: A still from Breathe: Into The Shadows

Abhishek Bachchan made his digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows as a psychologist that goes by the name of Dr. Avinash Sabarwal. In the show, Sabarwal's daughter gets kidnapped and his only support is his family and the set of skills his line of work has taught him. Many critics and fans alike said that Bachchan has cemented a place for himself in the OTT space with the help of his calculative character. Additionally, Bachchan received praises from his friend, celebrity trainer Prashant Sawant, stylist Aalim Hakim and his father and wife, Amitabh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The show has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

